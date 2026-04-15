On Wednesday, 15 April 2026, Prince Kaybee leaked more screenshots of his private chat with a 23-year-old woman after being challenged on X

In the chats, the woman confronted him, prompting the producer to explain his reasons and make an offer to her

Social media users flooded the comments, with some applauding him, while others advised him

Prince Kaybee explained why he leaked chats from mystery woman. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Controversial music producer Prince Kaybee has leaked more screenshots of his private chat with a 23-year-old woman.

The seasoned club DJ initially shared screenshots of his conversation with the mystery young lady after DJ Speedsta was accused of cheating on his girlfriend by podcast host Naledi Mallela.

Following Mallela’s accusation that Speedsta attended a sleepover event full of women in their 20s, the discussion shifted to a debate on whether a 40-year-old man should date a 23-year-old woman.

Prince Kaybee leaked messages from a 23-year-old woman allegedly shooting her shot at him, to prove that it wasn’t always the case that older guys were approaching younger women.

Prince Kaybee leaks more DMs from 23-year-old woman

On Wednesday, 15 April 2026, Prince Kaybee leaked more screenshots of his chats with the 23-year-old woman, after X (Twitter) user @hlovo_ dared him to.

In the latest conversation, the woman, whose identity remains a mystery, called out Prince Kaybee for leaking their chats.

“I know you blocked out my name and everything, but was it necessary to post our conversation?” the chat read.

Prince Kaybee, who previously opened up about his mother’s death, shared why he had made their DMs public.

“Hey Mama, there is nothing to worry about, but please understand 2 things: Young women should be dating their age mates. We might disagree on this, but you are welcome to convince me otherwise if you have a reasonable argument. Secondly, I am personally going through so much in public, people are misinformed about who I am,” part of the message read.

The Children of the South producer apologised to the young woman and offered to assist her.

“If this has made you uncomfortable, I am sorry. Let me rather assist you with something productive, registration fees for school or something, my door is always open,” part of Prince Kaybee’s message read.

Read the leaked chats by clicking the link.

SA reacts after Prince Kaybee leaks more DMs

In the comments, social media users applauded Prince Kaybee for how he handled the situation, while some urged him to ignore naysayers.

Here are some of the comments:

@ErasmusChaba remarked:

“This is sad, bro. But I must appreciate you for going out of your way to explain yourself to someone younger than you who looked at you and thought otherwise. I applaud you for handling the situation diligently 🙏 o monna Kabelo 🫡”

@ThumbezaNomcebo advised;

“They just want a reaction from you. You can try to prove yourself to them, but they will intentionally believe whatever they want you to be. Just let it go.”

@Nkati_ applauded:

“I'm so glad you decided to educate rather than to take advantage. I wish young women knew better. Some do, some don't. This one clearly didn't, and you may not know it, you may have saved a young woman trying to find herself and thinking love will solve it all, to some, sex is considered love.”

Mzansi reacted after Prince Kaybee leaked more DMs. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee shares photo in his underwear

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee posted a picture of himself in his underwear, flaunting his abs on social media, sharing his fitness and weight-loss progress.

In the viral mirror selfie, which was reshared on X (Twitter), the Club Controlla hitmaker wore next to nothing.

Source: Briefly News