Siblings from Oudtshoorn, Klein Karoo are being praised for their integrity and honesty after opting to not take money that was laying on an ATM floor

Alysia and Shane Mowers were left feeling bewildered upon seeing at least R10 000 in cash flying out of an ABSA ATM

Alysia said the money could have been someone’s bond or car payment and was therefore not tempted to take any of the cash that they found

WESTERN CAPE - An estimated R10 000 in cash poured out of an Absa ATM before the eyes of two siblings in Oudtshoorn, Klein Karoo, last week. The incident left Mzansi bewildered. However, rather than making off with the large sum of money, the siblings informed the police of their discovery.

A pair of siblings are being lauded for not taking money that they found spewing out of an ATM. Image: Getty image & @luyenge_m/Twitter

Source: UGC

Alysia and Shane Mowers were in complete disbelief after noticing the money spewing from the ATM. During an interview with News24, Alysia said she was stunned and thought it was a botched robbery. She pointed to the bank cameras in the hope of alerting security and then ran to get her brother.

Alysia said how does money come flowing out. Shane said aside from the money on the floor a huge stack of R200 notes was found in the ATM slot. The area was cornered off by police. She said the incident was like something out of a movie. Alysia said the money could have been someone’s bond or car payment and was therefore not tempted to take any since money is hard to come by.

According to MDN News, ABSA has confirmed this incident and no case was opened.

South Africans react to the incident:

@RooikopR said:

“Did they at least get like a discount on bank fees or something?”

@HoneyBa39224328 commented:

“ABSA Lottery when you have the winning pin number.”

@Keith95736141 commented:

“It’s called integrity. Hats off to these people. Our government can learn from ordinary citizens. Don’t steal.”

