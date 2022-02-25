A man named Byron shared a story of how he returned R100 to a lady who accidentally paid him extra for bread and milk

Byron is a small business owner and when he came across a second R100 note folded into the first, he informed his customer immediately

The woman could not hold back her appreciation and thanked Byron for his honesty before explaining that the money was the last she had

A small business owner saved a lady some trouble after returning her money. Byron (@_amBYRON) on Twitter shared pictures with a story in the caption of a lady who entered his store to purchase bread and milk.

The woman handed a folded R100 note over to Byron who unfolded it to find a second R100 note. He asked the lady how much money she had given him, she said she gave him R100. When Byron informed her of the second R100, she was overjoyed.

He explained that her excitement was clearly visible as she tried to hug and kiss him through the burglar guards. She told Byron that those notes were the last money she had on her until payday.

Read Byron's post below:

Social media users share their own stories

@PrinceTrevorNy said:

"I was paying my DStv subscription on Wednesday and I thought I had carried R450, when I asked the lady at the till how much was due, she said R493, so I said, damn, I only have R450. I asked her to just make it all R450 and that I will come again for the balance...

"After she counted the money, she asked me how much I gave her and I said R450. She said to me: 'This is R500, sir'. I said then make it R500... and thanked her."

@BonganiZwane18 shared:

"I was a cashier and old people used to make money transfer. In most cases, it happened to me. One lady gave R5 000 and wanted to transfer R3 000 to her grandchildren so I had to take R3 000 and R30 for charges... To be honest I almost got tempted..."

These netizens thanked Byron for being honest

@Sbu_zm responded with:

"God bless you, bro."

@Impicabadala_ tweeted:

"You have a great heart, sir."

Good deed: Man returns phone to patron, Mzansi lauds his honesty

In more news about honest people, Briefly News previously reported that social media users praised an employee who works at a bumper car amusement park for returning a cell phone to a patron after they dropped in one of the cars.

Shireen Ebrahim wrote on Facebook’s #imstaying group about the deeds of good Samaritan Nduduzo Dlamini:

“South Africa has a lot of honest and hardworking people. I witnessed this gent who works at Gateway Formula Dodgems chase after a customer to hand over their cell phone after they dropped it in the bumper car. Thank Nduduzo Dlamini, our country needs more of you.”

Facebook users were charmed by the man’s kindness and praised his noble efforts in the comments section under the post. The post gained over 4 000 likes and more than 140 comments from impressed peeps.

