Anele Mdoda has defended her best friend, Sizwe Dhlomo, who received criticism on social media for his attire at her lobola

The media personality explained why Dhlomo was dressed in gumboots and a winter coat at her lobola ceremony

Fans of the radio and TV personality took to social media to drag him and to tell him that Mdoda's wedding deserved better

Anele Mdoda reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo’s outfit at her lobola ceremony. Image: Zinthatu

Media personality Anele Mdoda has reacted to social media reports that Sizwe Dhlomo was underdressed for her lobola ceremony.

Mdoda defended Dhlomo's outfit on her radio show, Anele & the Club on Tuesday, 29 April morning.

The TV producer revealed on 947 that Sizwe was wearing a traditional shirt under his coat and he hates getting cold.

"Why did Sizwe offend so many people with his outfit?" asks Anele.

"Sizwe was wearing a traditional shirt. Maybe because of the coat on top. Sizwe is a grandmother's child, he doesn't like the cold. Sizwe was wearing the coat from the word go. And also, Sizwe doesn't drink. You guys get warm from your wine. His temperature stays the same until he goes to bed," says the radio personality.

South Africans react to Sizwe's outfit

@GokuKnocks highlighted:

“Sizwe has never ever had one solid outfit. That man has zero dress sense. Like he is consistent with trash fits and he is definitely rich enough to do better lol.”

@PilaneKele responded:

“Sizwe didn't even try haibo! Such events are to showcase our beautiful different heritage attires!”

@ShakimBalKat suggested:

“I guess Sizwe was the one doing the slaughtering and cooking while everyone was there to celebrate.”

Mdoda and Dhlomo's close friend, Khaya Dlanga shared a photo of Sizwe's outfit at the lobola ceremony on X.

He captioned the post: "The legends of Xhosanostra. If you don’t know, umncinci."

@uncleTmalume replied:

"Sizwe is not happy with Anele getting married to that guy."

@MtoloSam said:

"Haii bandla being rich means you don't even try to look nice and vese we peasants can't say anything!"

@Sugababiie_x responded:

"I want that one who can’t dress so I take care of him, dress him well, spend his money, stay on his farms and swim by his beaches and listen to his genius opinions on life."

@ms_nkonyane said:

"LOL Sizwe. You’re still explaining? But you can’t dress. Hire a stylist Siz."

@Dayohdarkie wrote:

"Lol this dude is always leaving. That podcast with Trev and Anele he was leaving too. Always looking at his watch."

Anele Mdoda Defends Sizwe Dhlomo’s Outfit at Her Lobola Ceremony. Images: Zinthathu and Sizwe Dhlomo

