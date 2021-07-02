Nimrod Nkosi Replaces Mangaliso Ngema on 'Family Secrets' Series

Utatakho presenter Nimrod Nkosi is set to replace Mangaliso Ngema on the SABC 1 show titled Family Secrets

Ngema resigned from the series after sexual assault allegations were made against him by former castmate Lorraine Moropa

SABC 1 is trying hard to restore the show to glory and decided to hire Nimrod Nkosi in Mangaliso's place

Nimrod Nkosi is going to be replacing Mangaliso Ngema on the SABC 1 series Family Secrets. Mangaliso resigned from the show following allegations of sexual assault levelled against him. The show must go on as they say in showbiz and the series is doing damage control.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced the news to Mzansi television lovers on social media. He captioned his post:

"Nimrod Nkosi replaces Mangaliso Ngema. Following the dropping of Ngema as lead actor on the SABC 1 series Family Secrets, Nkosi has joined the cast took over the role of Caesar Mokoena. The show is currently in production."

Nimrod Nkosi is going to be replacing Mangaliso Ngema on the SABC 1 show, 'Family Secrets'.

Mangaliso Ngema claimed that he didn't sexually assault his former colleague Lorraine Moropa and even decided to sue for defamation so he could clear his name.

Mzansi social media users were shocked by the news, and this led to Ngema resigning from his position. Moropa did not give up and wanted to fight for justice.

Nimrod Nkosi is a decent actor in his own right and the SABC had to act fast so they could continue filming the show. Hopefully, the cast change won't harm ratings too much.

Mangaliso Ngema decides to sue Lorraine Moropa for defamation of character

Briefly News previously reported that Mangaliso Ngema has decided to sue. Ngema, who played Senzo in the SABC 2 soap Lithapo, is reportedly suing actress Lorraine Moropa and Quizzical Pictures for defamation.

This comes after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him. According to City Press, Ngema filed the lawsuit in the Johannesburg High Court last week, accusing Moropa of damaging his name and jeopardising his income.

According to SABC, Ngema resigned from his role as a star in the television series Family Secrets this week. Fans were not happy with Ngema's role continuing as normal and called for the actor to be "cancelled".

