Jacob Zuma: Gunshots and Singing Accompany Motorcade en Route to Nkandla

Former president Jacob Zuma's supporters are heading en masse to Nkandla to defend him after he was sentenced to 15 months in prison

Gunshots and singing accompanied a large motorcade that wound its way from Eshowe to Zuma's home in Nkandla

Lindani Sicwala, the leader of the group, said that their mission was to defend the former president at all costs

A motorcade destined for Nkandla from Eshowe was accompanied by gunshots and singing as supporters travelled to the home of former president Jacob Zuma.

They sang “Sekungcono basidubule, dubula dubula dubula" on the way which translates as "They would rather shoot us" as scores of Zuma's supporters travelled to Nkandla.

A large motorcade has made its way to Nkandla accompanied by gunshots and singing. Photo credit: @OuMkekeman

Source: Twitter

This follows the Constitutional Court judgment that found Zuma guilty of being in contempt of court and the former president was subsequently sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Zuma's home in Nkanlda has become a hotbed of activity as supports rally to protect and support the former president.

At one point, the large motorcade turned a two-way street into a one-way as the vehicles forced other motorists off the road. There was no police of any kind in the area.

Supporters prepared to defend Zuma by any means necessary

According to Sowetan Live, the leader of the group is Lindani Sicwala. He is an ANC branch chairperson from eThekwini.

He said that their message was clear, they believed that Zuma is being unfairly treated. He doubled down on the rhetoric that Zuma was not going anywhere despite what his family had said.

Sicwala went further and said they didn't even care what Zuma said and that they were prepared to defend him by any means necessary.

SABC reported that hundreds of people had already gathered outside of Nkandla making a tense situation all the more dangerous.

Jacob Zuma's family demand the arrest of FW De Klerk

Earlier, Briefly News reported that some of former president Jacob Zuma's family members have invited his supporters to come to Nkandla and defend the now-convicted former president from being imprisoned.

Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court on Tuesday and was subsequently sentenced to 15 months in prison and is expected to hand himself to the police in either Johannesburg or Nkandla.

Zuma's brother Khaya Zuma stated that the Zuma family would not cooperate with the police unless FW De Klerk was also arrested, according to The South African.

