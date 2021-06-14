Mzansi actor Mangaliso Ngema has decided to take action and is suing Lorraine Moropa, along with Quizzical Pictures, for defamation

Ngema is said to have allegedly sexually harassed Moropa on the set of Lithapo back in 2020 and fans want him cancelled

Mzansi social media users have been reacting to the news online and are hoping that the truth about the situation will come out

Mangaliso Ngema has decided to sue. Ngema, who played Senzo in the SABC2 soap Lithapo, is reportedly suing actress Lorraine Moropa and Quizzical Pictures for defamation. This comes after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him.

According to City Press, Ngema filed the lawsuit in the Johannesburg High Court last week, accusing Moropa of damaging his name and jeopardising his income. According to SABC, Ngema resigned from his role as a star in the television series Family Secrets this week.

Mangaliso Ngema is suing for defamation and has also resigned from 'Family Secrets'. Image: @mangaliso_ngema, @lorraine.sa

Source: Instagram

Fans were not happy with Ngema's role continuing as normal and called for the actor to be "cancelled". According to entertainment blogger Phil Mphela, Ngema has reportedly lodged a R12.5 million defamation claim.

Mzansi social media users are shocked by this revelation

Social media users are confused about what has transpired and commented with their thoughts on Twitter. Check out the reactions below:

@XolaniNgcobo167 said:

"Suing her doesn't mean he didn't do it."

@uzu_zole commented:

"Haibo this guy, that time he knows exactly what he has been allegedly doing to female colleagues all this time. Mna personally I stand with Lorraine and pray more women come out."

@Bucie_Ndlovu said:

"A year later he decides to sue, really doesn't make sense."

@Facelessmee1 commented:

"Maybe women will start understanding the ramifications which come with defamations."

Mangaliso Ngema gave in his resignation from Family Secrets

Briefly News previously reported that Mangaliso Ngema threw in the towel and left Family Secrets. Mangaliso Ngema has revealed that he has quit the show Family Secrets where he played the lead role of Caesar Mokwena.

He was introduced to South Africa earlier this year when the character of Caesar Mokwena made his first appearance. Mangaliso's replacement would take over the role of Caesar.

Public outcry and calls for Family Secrets actor Mangaliso Ngema to be cancelled

South Africans want veteran actor Mangaliso Ngema cancelled. The actor was supposed to appear in the second season of Family Secrets and Mzansi was not happy about that.

The star was accused of sexually assaulting an actress on the set of Lithapo last year. TV lovers took to social media to voice their concerns after SABC 1 issued a statement about the upcoming season of Family Secrets.

Source: Briefly.co.za