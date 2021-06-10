- A number of Mzansi celebrities have been reacting to the viral clip of Jessicah Kaimu's blunder on national television

- Jessicah was doing a handover during a news bulletin and things seemed to go haywire as they were still on air

- Celebrities are shocked with what transpired during the news report and have been tweeting about it on social media

Mzansi celebrities joined forces to mock an NBC Nambia news reporter's on-air stumble, which has now gone viral. Elmarie Kapunda, an NBC news presenter, can be seen taking over to Jessicah Kaimu, a sports presenter, in a video that has been trending online.

Jessicah can be heard on-air educating her colleague after the handover appears to have gone wrong.

"No, you are not going to do that. You are just going to greet me and then say 'take it away'. You are not going to do that," said Jessicah.

Mzansi celebrities responded to Jessicah's blunder on national television. Image: @MelBala, @mihlalii_n

Source: Twitter

Off-screen, a third individual could be heard reminding the presenter that the presentation was in progress. The person then told Jessicah that they are live on air. Mzansi celebrities have been reacting to the incident on Twitter.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@LesDaChef said:

"Namibia, what is this? Why is Jessica gatvol? What did you do to Jessica?"

@SizweDhlomo commented:

"F that, Jessica stays! These will be the highest online figures they’ve had in months!"

@MelBala said:

"We talked about this in the pre-production meeting. I’m not doing that s***. OK!?”

@mihlalii_n commented:

"Bathong Jessica baby."

Mzansi hilariously responds to Jessicah's on-air mishap

Source: Briefly.co.za