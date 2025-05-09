Khanyi Mbau has once again become a heated topic on social media after a photo of her serving face was shared

The Meet The Khumalos actress has undergone multiple surgeries and has transformed drastically

Social media users debated on Khanyi's "new" look, with some people criticising the media personality

Khanyi Mbau has gone viral on X after a new photo she shared online. It is no secret that the Meet The Khumalos actress has undergone multiple surgeries and has transformed her appearance drastically.

New Khanyi Mbau picture causes a stir

Khanyi Mbau recently took to social media to post a captivating portrait in black and white. She also captioned the Instagram photo with a powerful quote on life.

"Life is actually made of grey areas… It’s not as black and white as it’s usually put," Khanyi said.

Mzansi debates Khanyi Mbau's new look

Netizens debated on Khanyi's recent look, and as usual, she has faced a lot of criticism.

Here are some of the reactions to Khanyi Mbau's latest photo:

@mordecaiisalive joked:

"The one person who gets reintroduced into her family every year."

@_Joy_H asked:

"Does she know she's beautiful?"

@ngobubende joked:

"But, why am I seeing Ray J’s ex?"

@dolls_babyy replied:

"Having a face-lift and still having to use filters would be my 13th reason."

@TembsyMajija gushed:

"Now this face is fire. She must keep it."

@Patriotic_Tee shared:

"Khanyi Mbau looks so gorgeous hle! Not sure if the face is completely healed post the surgery, but if this is the final result (without hectic filters), then it was so worth it."

@UnculturedSavag said:

"This Khanyi was the perfect ad for plastic surgery."

@gentlebjiant stated:

"She actually looks like Nicki Minaj here."

@beverbolton shared:

"This is an amazing picture a precious innocence when captured."

@mimidoxa gushed:

"This image exudes sophistication and grace. It captures a serene elegance and feminine strength that speaks volumes. Love it"

The many times Khanyi Mbau has gone under the knife

Unlike many other celebrities, Khanyi Mbau has always been open about her surgery journey. The star's new face has raised eyebrows as fans circulated old photos taken in the 2000s.

Khanyi Mbau has openly spoken about getting skin lightening, and not skin bleaching. She also did other work, including rhinoplasty, bust augmentation twice and blepharoplasty. Mbau also got herself new teeth and got veneers, and also had fillers done on her face.

Mbau even started a whole series called The Art of Skin Lightening, where she dropped knowledge on how to undergo the procedure safely.

Sol Phenduka trolls Khanyi Mbau's new face

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sol Phenduka was one of the people to add their opinion on actress Khanyi Mbau's new look.

The Podcast and Chill host reacted with a heartbroken emoji to the actress's new face. Netizens shared their thoughts about Mbau's latest face at the premiere of Meet the Khumalos. Sol joined legions of users who continue to troll Mbau.

