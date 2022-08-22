Controversial blogger Musa Khawula is looking to escalate matters after Moshe Ndiki allegedly physically attacked him in public

Musa Khawula decided to launch a social media campaign that might make Moshe Ndiki lose his job on Mzansi Magic's Gomora

Netizens reacted to Musa Khawula's call to ruin Moshe Ndiki's career, and most were less than impressed

Musa Khawula is determined not to let Moshe Ndiki get away with an alleged assault. Moshe Ndiki has become a frequent face on South African TV, and Musa is looking to change that.

Musa Khawula wants Moshe Ndiki to pay for allegedly starting a fight with him on a night out. Image: Instagram/@musakhawula/@moshe ndiki

Source: Instagram

Moshe Ndiki's latest career move has been scoring a role on Gomora. Musa Khauwala set his targets on Moshe Ndiki's Gomora job as payback for the alleged physical altercation.

Musa Kawula starts petition against Moshe Ndiki

Musa is collecting signatures to take a stand against Moshe. Musa's petition has more than 500 signatures. Musa said that Moshe is a repeat abuser and that "it would be a shame to continue to be subjected to this man on a public platform. "

In the petition, Musa claims that he opened a formal case against Moshe for hurting him out of nowhere. Musa said:

"Moshe Ndiki followed me, tracked me and attacked me and that is a serious crime."

Netizens question Musa Khawula's encounter with Moshe Ndiki

Netizens reacted to the petition, with many criticizing Musa. Some questioned how Musa made Moshe bleed but is now opening a case about feeling unsafe.

@_Katlego___ commented:

"Hawu? What happened to Musa 1 - Moshe 0?"

@FineGirling commented:

"Didn't you say you beat Moshe up and he was even bleeding? He should open a case against you for grievous bodily harm."

@MhlambiWezinja commented:

"A job well done to Moshe"

@NalaThokozane commented:

"Last night you claimed to have moered Moshe. What has changed in less than a day?"

@Mothibi_Retha commented:

"Stop provoking people."

"Our own Gossip Girl": SA shows love to Musa Khawula with hilarious reactions

Briefly News previously reported that no celebrity is safe when it comes to controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The Twitter account has become popular among Mzansi's social media users for sharing confidential information about celebrities.

Khawula received tons of praise from social media users who are also hungry for the hot tea he keeps serving. As we all know, everyone, including celebrities, has skeletons in their closets, and Musa has made it his mission to bring them to light.

The blogger has released information on stars such as DJ Sbu, Mihlali Ndamase, Pearl Modiadie and Somizi Mhlongo, and he recently set the streets on fire with Minnie Dlamini's cheating allegations.

