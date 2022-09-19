It has been confirmed that Moshe Ndiki's character Andile Faku on Gomora has been written off

Mzansi Magic broke the sad news and explained that the decision had nothing to do with the fight between controversial blogger Musa Khawula and Ndiki

The pair went viral on social media after videos and photos of their heated argument circulated the internet

Moshe Ndiki has been a hot topic on social media for a while, particularly after his public brawl with controversial blogger Musa Khawula. A petition was even started against the actor in order for him to be fired from Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela Gomora.

Mzansi Magic has confirmed that Moshe Ndiki’s ‘Gomora’ exit has nothing to do with Musa Khawula's petition.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mzansi Magic confirmed that Ndiki was indeed fired from the telenovela. They claimed, however, that the decision had nothing to do with Musa and Moshe's dispute, which resulted in a petition.

According to the popular channel, the storyline was already set, and Moshe's character, Andile Faku, was already written off when the viral fight occurred.

“Storylines often change and episodes are shot in advance. The Faku suspension storyline was in place prior to the fight between Moshe and Musa thus it’s completely unrelated. At no point it was said the “suspension” is permanent,” reported TshisaLIVE.

Musa Khawula opens case against Moshe Ndiki after starting petition to have him booted off ‘Gomora’

Briefly News previously reported that Controversial blogger Musa Khawula has vowed to make Moshe Ndiki pay for allegedly attacking him over the weekend. The entertainment reporter revealed on his Twitter page that the Gomora star gave him a few punches after meeting at a club.

A video making rounds on social media show the two socialites in a nasty brawl before guards intervened and stopped the fight. Khawula has been firing shots at the actor, he even started a petition to have him removed from the Mzansi Magic telenovela, Gomora.

According to ZAlebs, the entertainment blogger who rose to prominence for his unfiltered reporting shared a screenshot seemingly confirming that he has opened an assault case against Moshe Ndiki. Musa Khawula even tagged Moshe in the tweet saying he will see him soon.

