Khuzani Mpungose, Sisa Senkosi, Busi Mhlanga and other Mzansi artists are stuck in the UK following Queen Elizabeth's passing

The traditional artists flew to the UK to perform at a cultural music festival that has now been postponed due to Her Majesty's death

The UK Isintu Fest has been moved to an unconfirmed date because it fell on the official mourning days and the artists had already left Mzansi when the announcement was made

A number of South African artists are reportedly stranded in the UK due to Queen Elizabeth's passing.

Khuzani Mpungose and other local artists are stuck in the UK following Queen Elizabeth’s passing. Image: @khuzani_mpungose, @theroyalfamily

Source: Instagram

Popular Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose and other stars such as Sisa Senkosi and Busi Mhlanga, among others, were booked to perform at the UK Isintu Fest but it has been postponed.

The cultural music festival was set to take place on Saturday, 17 September at the Lapley & Wheaton Recreational Grounds in Stafford but could not take place as planned following Her Majesty's death.

Khuzani Mpungose took to Instagram to share a snap of himself at the airport while on his way to the UK. At the time, the singer had no idea the concert had been dropped.

Daily Sun reports that the stars would now perform at smaller events after the postponement of the big gig. The publication reports that the stars shared that the postponement was a mark of respect for the country's late leader as the event fell on the Queen's official mourning days.

