Touws River Crash Leaves 16 People Dead and Others Seriously Injured After Bus Overturns on N1
- A bus that was transporting 73 passengers overturned on the N1 near Touws River in the Western Cape
- Western Cape traffic chief Maxine Bezuidenhout provided more details about the crash, which left several people dead
- Emergency services remained on the scene as rescue efforts continued, with a stop-and-go implemented on the affected road
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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
WESTERN CAPE — At least 16 people have been killed and two others seriously injured after a bus overturned on the N1 highway near Touws River.
The bus, which was carrying 73 passengers, overturned in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, 2 July 2026. Western Cape traffic chief Maxine Bezuidenhout confirmed the crash occurred at approximately midnight.
"We confirm an incident on the N1 near Touws River at approximately 12 a.m. on Thursday, where a bus transporting 73 South African residents has overturned," she said.
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"Tragically, 16 people have lost their lives, while two others sustained serious injuries."
Rescue efforts continue on the N1
Bezuidenhout said emergency services remained deployed at the scene throughout the morning as rescue personnel worked to reach passengers still trapped inside the vehicle.
The bus was the only vehicle involved in the incident and is believed to have overturned without colliding with another vehicle. The cause of the crash had not been determined at the time of publication.
A stop-and-go traffic control system was put in place along the affected section of the national road, and Bezuidenhout urged all motorists in the area to remain cautious.
"Expect delays as emergency and recovery operations continue," she said.
The N1 near Touws River, a major route connecting Cape Town to the interior of the country, is known for long-distance travel and heavy bus traffic, particularly during overnight journeys.
*This is a developing story and will be updated more information becomes available.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za