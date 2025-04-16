A local employee played a random update prank on her kind-hearted boss, who seemed confused but laughed it off, feeling entertained

The friendly employer was busy in her office when the lady began her joke, and the video was shared on Facebook

Social media users flooded the comment section, praising the kind employer and expressing how beautiful it was to see a healthy working environment

A woman pranked her boss by giving her random updates about herself, leaving her in stitches. Image: Lusanda Miya Londeka

Source: Facebook

A young woman with a kind boss shared a video of a playful moment between them, which left social media users wishing they could work for their company.

The woman, Facebook user Lusanda Miya Londeka, shared the clip on the social media platform, gaining hundreds of comments from social media users who were entertained by the cute boss-employee relationship.

The woman pranks her boss

The clip starts as the lady enters her boss's office, where she is busy on her computer. She tells her that she is going to make herself a coffee. Shocked, the boss looks at her, asking why she is telling her that, but before she finishes her sentence, Lusanda Miya Londeka jumps in and says her boyfriend called.

The boss is surprised to hear she has a boyfriend, but before she says anything, the lady finishes her sentence, saying her man was just saying he misses her, leaving her employer cracking up in laughter. She later follows her boss to another room to show her a new water bottle before returning to her office.

Watch the cute Facebook video below:

Mzansi loves the boss

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing how refreshing the clip was. Many shared how much they loved watching the warm-hearted boss, believing the lady was in a great working environment. Some wished for similar bosses, and others told Lusanda Miya Londeka to inform her employer that she was a favourite on the internet.

A babe showed her boss's warmth in a video she took in the office. Image: Lusanda Miya Londeka

Source: Facebook

User @Samukeliswa Mavundla added:

"Her laugh is so contagious 😂❤️."

User @Linda MaGumede Phakathwayo shared:

"She's the best, I love her❤️❤️you are blessed, great environment."

User @Asiphe Ngumla commented:

"Great environment over there ❤️❤️ the fact that you can approach her and she is not angry or pretending...tell her the world, really admires her😍😍."

User @Samkelwe Sam Mpikeleli added:

"Tell her that the people of the internet have fallen in love with her contagious laughter ❤️🫂."

User @KayGizm Soulsinger shared:

"The boss passed the vibe check with flying colours 😂😂."

User @Mandla Sithole said:

"She is definitely special, It's nice to come across positive videos. Such a wonderful environment to be. Don't forget to share these comments with her. We appreciate you, Rolene ❤️."

