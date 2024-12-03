11 most famous mobsters who made history: Top names you should know
When people say that knowledge is power, you may imagine the likes of Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking wielding the biggest power in history. However, facts show how famous mobsters and their associations have continued to sway the modern world and its economy. Who are some of the most famous mobsters, and what are their stories?
Some individuals, often regarded as the most famous mob bosses, have long passed, but they are still talked about. Movies, books, and TV series have also been produced to discuss the philosophies that birthed who and what they became.
Most notorious mobsters to ever exist
The most famous gangsters may look nothing like the heinous crime they or their cronies commit. Others, however, are usually not discreet about their activities and are often in and out of jail until the system gets tired of them.
The list was culled from data available on leading websites, including Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth. Find out some of them and how they rank according to their estimated net worth.
|S/N
|Name
|Net worth
|11
|Frank Lucas
|$500,000
|10
|Vito Genovese
|$1 million
|9
|Vincente Louis Gigante
|$3.2 million
|8
|Bugsy Siegel
|$8 million
|7
|Lucky Luciano
|$12 million
|6
|John Gotti
|$30 million
|5
|Carlo Gambino
|$70 million
|4
|Al Capone
|$100 million
|3
|Giuseppe Masseria
|$100 million
|2
|Frank Costello
|$1 billion
|1
|Pablo Escobar
|$30 billion
11. Frank Lucas
|Full name
|Frank Lucas
|Nickname
|Superfly
|Date of birth
|9 September 1930
|Place of birth
|La Grange, North Carolina, USA
|Date of death
|30 May 2019
|Net worth
|$500,000
Frank Lucas was the lord of the hard substance business in the '60s and '70s. He learned the trade from mob bosses like Ellsworth "Bumpy" Johnson.
Lucas established his cartel after the demise of his boss. He brought narcotics into the country in the coffins of dead soldiers aboard the military supply planes. He became affluent but could not stop the government from arresting and sending him to jail.
10. Vito Genovese
|Full name
|Vito Genovese
|Nickname
|Don Vito
|Date of birth
|November 1897
|Place of birth
|Ricigliano, Italy
|Date of death
|14 February 1969
|Net worth
|$1 million
Vito Genovese became famous as a member of the American Mafia in the 1920s. An article in the Mob Museum revealed that he eventually led the Genovese Family and was renowned for his cruelty and ambition.
As the leader of the Genovese crime family, he led drug sales, extortion, and gambling to amass substantial wealth and power. Vito was arrested for drug sales and got a 15-year sentence.
9. Vincent Louis Gigante
|Full name
|Vincente Louis Gigante
|Nickname
|The Odd Father, The Chin
|Date of birth
|29 March 1928
|Place of birth
|New York, USA
|Date of death
|19 December 2005
|Net worth
|$3.2 million
Vincente Louis Gigante was so committed to a life of crime. He pretended to be mentally deranged for decades to avoid prosecution.
Gigante was the head of the Genovese crime family, which engaged in activities ranging from extortion and loansharking to labour racketeering and drug business. According to The New York Times, he led his family's criminal innovations until his demise in 2005.
8. Bugsy Siegel
|Full name
|Benjamin Siegel
|Nickname
|Bugsy
|Date of birth
|28 February 1906
|Place of birth
|New York City, USA
|Date of death
|20 June 1947
|Net worth
|$8 million
According to Britannica, Bugsy Siegel co-founded the Murder, Inc. criminal syndicate known for brutal contract killings across the United States of America.
Siegel was charming and ambitious but also quick to anger, earning him the Bugsy appellation. He is credited as the father of modern-day Las Vegas, especially the Casino and nightlife. He was assassinated in the upscale neighbourhood of Beverly Hills, California, on 20 June 1947.
7. Lucky Luciano
|Full name
|Salvatore Lucania
|Nickname
|Charles "Lucky" Luciano
|Date of birth
|24 November 1897
|Place of birth
|Lercara Friddi, Sicily, Kingdom of Italy
|Date of death
|26 January 1962
|Net worth
|$12 million
Lucky Luciano was born in Italy and named Salvatore Lucania at birth. He aligned with powerful gangs before founding the pivotal National Crime Syndicate. This was a government-like system bringing mob families together and reducing violence between them.
According to a Cigar Aficionado article, Charles spent ten years in prison after his 1936 arrest and was sent back to his home country, Italy. Luciano's influence in the world of crime continues to this day.
6. John Gotti
|Full name
|John Joseph Gotti Jr.
|Nickname
|The Dapper Don, The Teflon Don, Crazy Horse, Johnny Boy
|Date of birth
|27 October 1940
|Place of birth
|New York City, United States of America
|Date of death
|10 June 2002
|Net worth
|$30 million
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johnny Boy reached a net worth of $30 million at the highest point in his criminal career. Unlike most mafia bosses, he preferred to be dressed like your average educated businessman. This earned him the nickname Dapper Don.
Don was the mastermind behind orchestrating criminal activities. He headed the Gambino Family's criminal activities until 2002.
5. Carlo Gambino
|Full name
|Carlo Don Carlo Gambino
|Nickname
|Don Carlo, Godfather
|Date of birth
|24 August 1902
|Place of birth
|Palermo, Sicily, Italy
|Date of death
|15 October 1976
|Net worth
|$70 million
Carlo Gambino was born into a life of crime, as his birth family was one of five Sicilian families involved in organised crime. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carlo joined the family business at 19 and was indoctrinated into the crime wars.
The godfather is regarded as one of the most famous mob bosses. Through marriage affiliations, he fostered relationships between other criminal families.
4. Al Capone
|Full name
|Alphonse Gabriel Capone
|Nickname
|Scarface
|Date of birth
|17 January 1899
|Place of birth
|Brooklyn, New York City, USA
|Date of death
|25 January 1947
|Net worth
|$100 million
A Britannica bio about Capone revealed that his involvement in crime began in his teens and moved from one criminal gang to another. He built a strong portfolio of violence while learning from his seniors, some of whom he would kill in his attempt to grab power.
By the mid-1920s, Al was a successful crime lord in Chicago, dealing in gambling, racketeering, and bootlegging, among other illegal activities. He died in 1947 after suffering a severe heart attack.
3. Giuseppe Masseria
|Full name
|Giuseppe Masseria
|Nickname
|Joe, the Boss
|Date of birth
|17 January, 1886
|Place of birth
|Menfi, Sicily, Kingdom of Italy
|Date of death
|15 April 1931
|Net worth
|$100 million
He was the founder of what is now known as the Genovese Family. According to IMDB, this grand patron got into the United States of America in 1902 and was part of the Morello/Terranova gang. He ruled his empire like the old-school mafias but was eventually assassinated in 1931.
2. Frank Costello
|Full name
|Francesco Castiglia
|Nickname
|Prime Minister of the Underworld, Frank Costello
|Date of birth
|26 January 1891
|Place of birth
|Cassano allo Ionio, Calabria, Italy
|Date of death
|18 February 1973
|Net worth
|$1 billion
Born Francesco Castiglia Costello was a different kind of mobster who advocated for diplomacy over brutality. This led to a progressive relationship with various mobs.
His influence cut across narcotics and politics as he befriended politicians and influenced elections. His leadership of the New York mob was effective and brought him immense wealth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
1. Pablo Escobar
|Full name
|Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria
|Nickname
|Robin Hood Paisa
|Date of birth
|1 December 1949
|Place of birth
|Rionegro, Colombia
|Date of death
|2 December 1993
|Net worth
|$30 billion (as of 1993)
According to Britannica, Pablo Escobar's foray into the world of crime began with activities including sales of fake diplomas, reselling stolen tombstones and cars, as well as smuggling stereo equipment.
The famous mobster Pablo Escobar ventured into drugs in the mid-70s when he co-founded the Medellin Cartel alongside the Ochoa brothers. He made much money from his illegal enterprise but paid the price in blood.
It was well-known that Pablo Escobar killed anyone who would not collect bribes and continued to stand in his business's way. He died in a shootout shortly after his 44th birthday after he broke out of prison.
Frequently asked questions
Understanding how the mob works requires a study of different personalities. Below are questions and correct responses when it comes to these individuals:
- Who is the most famous mobster? Pablo Escobar easily comes to mind, no thanks to his wealth and depictions in movies.
- Who is the most notorious gangster of all time? Al Capone has been fingered for this title over the years.
- What is the difference between a gangster and a mobster? A mobster is part of the Italian mafia, while a gangster does not necessarily have to be.
- Who were the monsters in the 50s? The list is inexhaustible, but some are Lucky Luciano, Ralph Lamb, Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel, Meyer Lansky, and Tony Accardo.
- Who were the three biggest mobsters in the 1920s? Al Capone, Johnny Torrio and Charles 'Lucky' Luciano.
- Who were the first gangsters? Irish gangs like the Whyos and the Dead Rabbits existed in New York, United States of America, as far back as the 19th century.
- Who is the most powerful gangster today? Semion Mogilevich, a Ukrainian-Russian, is regarded as the most powerful in the world of crime today.
The lives and exploits of the most famous mobsters are fascinating and explain their corrupting influence on organised crime. From Al Capone's brutal reign in Chicago to John Gotti's flashy and flamboyant leadership, their stories serve as a reminder of the dangers of unchecked power.
