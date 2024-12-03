11 most famous mobsters who made history: Top names you should know

When people say that knowledge is power, you may imagine the likes of Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking wielding the biggest power in history. However, facts show how famous mobsters and their associations have continued to sway the modern world and its economy. Who are some of the most famous mobsters, and what are their stories?

Lucky Luciano, John Gotti, and Benny (Bugsy) Siegel. Photo: Bettmann, Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection, Bettmann Archive (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Some individuals, often regarded as the most famous mob bosses, have long passed, but they are still talked about. Movies, books, and TV series have also been produced to discuss the philosophies that birthed who and what they became.

Most notorious mobsters to ever exist

The most famous gangsters may look nothing like the heinous crime they or their cronies commit. Others, however, are usually not discreet about their activities and are often in and out of jail until the system gets tired of them.

The list was culled from data available on leading websites, including Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth. Find out some of them and how they rank according to their estimated net worth.

S/N Name Net worth 11 Frank Lucas $500,000 10 Vito Genovese $1 million 9 Vincente Louis Gigante $3.2 million 8 Bugsy Siegel $8 million 7 Lucky Luciano $12 million 6 John Gotti $30 million 5 Carlo Gambino $70 million 4 Al Capone $100 million 3 Giuseppe Masseria $100 million 2 Frank Costello $1 billion 1 Pablo Escobar $30 billion

11. Frank Lucas

Frank Lucas. Photo: David Howells/Corbis

Source: Twitter

Full name Frank Lucas Nickname Superfly Date of birth 9 September 1930 Place of birth La Grange, North Carolina, USA Date of death 30 May 2019 Net worth $500,000

Frank Lucas was the lord of the hard substance business in the '60s and '70s. He learned the trade from mob bosses like Ellsworth "Bumpy" Johnson.

Lucas established his cartel after the demise of his boss. He brought narcotics into the country in the coffins of dead soldiers aboard the military supply planes. He became affluent but could not stop the government from arresting and sending him to jail.

10. Vito Genovese

Vito Genovese. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name Vito Genovese Nickname Don Vito Date of birth November 1897 Place of birth Ricigliano, Italy Date of death 14 February 1969 Net worth $1 million

Vito Genovese became famous as a member of the American Mafia in the 1920s. An article in the Mob Museum revealed that he eventually led the Genovese Family and was renowned for his cruelty and ambition.

As the leader of the Genovese crime family, he led drug sales, extortion, and gambling to amass substantial wealth and power. Vito was arrested for drug sales and got a 15-year sentence.

9. Vincent Louis Gigante

Famous mobster Vincent Gigante mughsot. Photos: @LifeandtimesofGigante (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

Full name Vincente Louis Gigante Nickname The Odd Father, The Chin Date of birth 29 March 1928 Place of birth New York, USA Date of death 19 December 2005 Net worth $3.2 million

Vincente Louis Gigante was so committed to a life of crime. He pretended to be mentally deranged for decades to avoid prosecution.

Gigante was the head of the Genovese crime family, which engaged in activities ranging from extortion and loansharking to labour racketeering and drug business. According to The New York Times, he led his family's criminal innovations until his demise in 2005.

8. Bugsy Siegel

Bugsy Siegel. Photo: Bettmann Archive

Source: Getty Images

Full name Benjamin Siegel Nickname Bugsy Date of birth 28 February 1906 Place of birth New York City, USA Date of death 20 June 1947 Net worth $8 million

According to Britannica, Bugsy Siegel co-founded the Murder, Inc. criminal syndicate known for brutal contract killings across the United States of America.

Siegel was charming and ambitious but also quick to anger, earning him the Bugsy appellation. He is credited as the father of modern-day Las Vegas, especially the Casino and nightlife. He was assassinated in the upscale neighbourhood of Beverly Hills, California, on 20 June 1947.

7. Lucky Luciano

Lucky Luciano. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name Salvatore Lucania Nickname Charles "Lucky" Luciano Date of birth 24 November 1897 Place of birth Lercara Friddi, Sicily, Kingdom of Italy Date of death 26 January 1962 Net worth $12 million

Lucky Luciano was born in Italy and named Salvatore Lucania at birth. He aligned with powerful gangs before founding the pivotal National Crime Syndicate. This was a government-like system bringing mob families together and reducing violence between them.

According to a Cigar Aficionado article, Charles spent ten years in prison after his 1936 arrest and was sent back to his home country, Italy. Luciano's influence in the world of crime continues to this day.

6. John Gotti

John Gotti. Photo: Yvonne Hemsey

Source: Getty Images

Full name John Joseph Gotti Jr. Nickname The Dapper Don, The Teflon Don, Crazy Horse, Johnny Boy Date of birth 27 October 1940 Place of birth New York City, United States of America Date of death 10 June 2002 Net worth $30 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johnny Boy reached a net worth of $30 million at the highest point in his criminal career. Unlike most mafia bosses, he preferred to be dressed like your average educated businessman. This earned him the nickname Dapper Don.

Don was the mastermind behind orchestrating criminal activities. He headed the Gambino Family's criminal activities until 2002.

5. Carlo Gambino

Carlo Gambino. Photos: @MobAdjacent (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

Full name Carlo Don Carlo Gambino Nickname Don Carlo, Godfather Date of birth 24 August 1902 Place of birth Palermo, Sicily, Italy Date of death 15 October 1976 Net worth $70 million

Carlo Gambino was born into a life of crime, as his birth family was one of five Sicilian families involved in organised crime. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carlo joined the family business at 19 and was indoctrinated into the crime wars.

The godfather is regarded as one of the most famous mob bosses. Through marriage affiliations, he fostered relationships between other criminal families.

4. Al Capone

Al Capone. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name Alphonse Gabriel Capone Nickname Scarface Date of birth 17 January 1899 Place of birth Brooklyn, New York City, USA Date of death 25 January 1947 Net worth $100 million

A Britannica bio about Capone revealed that his involvement in crime began in his teens and moved from one criminal gang to another. He built a strong portfolio of violence while learning from his seniors, some of whom he would kill in his attempt to grab power.

By the mid-1920s, Al was a successful crime lord in Chicago, dealing in gambling, racketeering, and bootlegging, among other illegal activities. He died in 1947 after suffering a severe heart attack.

3. Giuseppe Masseria

Guiseppe Masseria. Photo: @mobadjacent (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

Full name Giuseppe Masseria Nickname Joe, the Boss Date of birth 17 January, 1886 Place of birth Menfi, Sicily, Kingdom of Italy Date of death 15 April 1931 Net worth $100 million

He was the founder of what is now known as the Genovese Family. According to IMDB, this grand patron got into the United States of America in 1902 and was part of the Morello/Terranova gang. He ruled his empire like the old-school mafias but was eventually assassinated in 1931.

2. Frank Costello

Frank Costello. Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group

Source: Getty Images

Full name Francesco Castiglia Nickname Prime Minister of the Underworld, Frank Costello Date of birth 26 January 1891 Place of birth Cassano allo Ionio, Calabria, Italy Date of death 18 February 1973 Net worth $1 billion

Born Francesco Castiglia Costello was a different kind of mobster who advocated for diplomacy over brutality. This led to a progressive relationship with various mobs.

His influence cut across narcotics and politics as he befriended politicians and influenced elections. His leadership of the New York mob was effective and brought him immense wealth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

1. Pablo Escobar

Pablo and Maria Victoria in 1983. Photo: Eric Vandeville/Gamma-Rapho

Source: Getty Images

Full name Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria Nickname Robin Hood Paisa Date of birth 1 December 1949 Place of birth Rionegro, Colombia Date of death 2 December 1993 Net worth $30 billion (as of 1993)

According to Britannica, Pablo Escobar's foray into the world of crime began with activities including sales of fake diplomas, reselling stolen tombstones and cars, as well as smuggling stereo equipment.

The famous mobster Pablo Escobar ventured into drugs in the mid-70s when he co-founded the Medellin Cartel alongside the Ochoa brothers. He made much money from his illegal enterprise but paid the price in blood.

It was well-known that Pablo Escobar killed anyone who would not collect bribes and continued to stand in his business's way. He died in a shootout shortly after his 44th birthday after he broke out of prison.

Frequently asked questions

Understanding how the mob works requires a study of different personalities. Below are questions and correct responses when it comes to these individuals:

Who is the most famous mobster? Pablo Escobar easily comes to mind, no thanks to his wealth and depictions in movies.

Pablo Escobar easily comes to mind, no thanks to his wealth and depictions in movies. Who is the most notorious gangster of all time? Al Capone has been fingered for this title over the years.

Al Capone has been fingered for this title over the years. What is the difference between a gangster and a mobster? A mobster is part of the Italian mafia, while a gangster does not necessarily have to be.

A mobster is part of the Italian mafia, while a gangster does not necessarily have to be. Who were the monsters in the 50s? The list is inexhaustible, but some are Lucky Luciano, Ralph Lamb, Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel, Meyer Lansky, and Tony Accardo.

The list is inexhaustible, but some are Lucky Luciano, Ralph Lamb, Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel, Meyer Lansky, and Tony Accardo. Who were the three biggest mobsters in the 1920s? Al Capone, Johnny Torrio and Charles 'Lucky' Luciano.

Al Capone, Johnny Torrio and Charles 'Lucky' Luciano. Who were the first gangsters? Irish gangs like the Whyos and the Dead Rabbits existed in New York, United States of America, as far back as the 19th century.

Irish gangs like the Whyos and the Dead Rabbits existed in New York, United States of America, as far back as the 19th century. Who is the most powerful gangster today? Semion Mogilevich, a Ukrainian-Russian, is regarded as the most powerful in the world of crime today.

The lives and exploits of the most famous mobsters are fascinating and explain their corrupting influence on organised crime. From Al Capone's brutal reign in Chicago to John Gotti's flashy and flamboyant leadership, their stories serve as a reminder of the dangers of unchecked power.

READ ALSO: Top 25 list of the richest criminals in the world: ranked in order

As published on Briefly.co.za, crime is risky, and the notion that it pays more than any lawful work is deeply rooted in society. As a result, the names of criminals never stop cropping up.

From drug dealers to fraudsters, discover the notably richest criminals in the world while including details of their net worth, how they made their wealth and where they are.

Source: Briefly News