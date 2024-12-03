Global site navigation

11 most famous mobsters who made history: Top names you should know
Celebrity biographies

by  Favour Adeaga 8 min read

When people say that knowledge is power, you may imagine the likes of Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking wielding the biggest power in history. However, facts show how famous mobsters and their associations have continued to sway the modern world and its economy. Who are some of the most famous mobsters, and what are their stories?

Lucky Luciano, John Gotti, and Benny (Bugsy) Siegel
Lucky Luciano, John Gotti, and Benny (Bugsy) Siegel. Photo: Bettmann, Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection, Bettmann Archive (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Some individuals, often regarded as the most famous mob bosses, have long passed, but they are still talked about. Movies, books, and TV series have also been produced to discuss the philosophies that birthed who and what they became.

Most notorious mobsters to ever exist

The most famous gangsters may look nothing like the heinous crime they or their cronies commit. Others, however, are usually not discreet about their activities and are often in and out of jail until the system gets tired of them.

The list was culled from data available on leading websites, including Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth. Find out some of them and how they rank according to their estimated net worth.

S/NNameNet worth
11Frank Lucas$500,000
10Vito Genovese$1 million
9Vincente Louis Gigante$3.2 million
8 Bugsy Siegel$8 million
7Lucky Luciano$12 million
6John Gotti$30 million
5Carlo Gambino$70 million
4Al Capone$100 million
3Giuseppe Masseria$100 million
2Frank Costello$1 billion
1Pablo Escobar $30 billion

11. Frank Lucas

Frank Lucas
Frank Lucas. Photo: David Howells/Corbis
Full nameFrank Lucas
NicknameSuperfly
Date of birth9 September 1930
Place of birthLa Grange, North Carolina, USA
Date of death30 May 2019
Net worth$500,000

Frank Lucas was the lord of the hard substance business in the '60s and '70s. He learned the trade from mob bosses like Ellsworth "Bumpy" Johnson. 

Lucas established his cartel after the demise of his boss. He brought narcotics into the country in the coffins of dead soldiers aboard the military supply planes. He became affluent but could not stop the government from arresting and sending him to jail.

10. Vito Genovese

Vito Genovese
Vito Genovese. Photo: Bettmann
Full nameVito Genovese
NicknameDon Vito
Date of birthNovember 1897
Place of birthRicigliano, Italy
Date of death14 February 1969
Net worth$1 million

Vito Genovese became famous as a member of the American Mafia in the 1920s. An article in the Mob Museum revealed that he eventually led the Genovese Family and was renowned for his cruelty and ambition.

As the leader of the Genovese crime family, he led drug sales, extortion, and gambling to amass substantial wealth and power. Vito was arrested for drug sales and got a 15-year sentence.

9. Vincent Louis Gigante

Famous mobster Vincent Gigante
Famous mobster Vincent Gigante mughsot. Photos: @LifeandtimesofGigante (Modified by editor)
Full nameVincente Louis Gigante
NicknameThe Odd Father, The Chin
Date of birth29 March 1928
Place of birthNew York, USA
Date of death19 December 2005
Net worth$3.2 million

Vincente Louis Gigante was so committed to a life of crime. He pretended to be mentally deranged for decades to avoid prosecution.

Gigante was the head of the Genovese crime family, which engaged in activities ranging from extortion and loansharking to labour racketeering and drug business. According to The New York Times, he led his family's criminal innovations until his demise in 2005.

8. Bugsy Siegel

Bugsy Siegel
Bugsy Siegel. Photo: Bettmann Archive
Full nameBenjamin Siegel
NicknameBugsy
Date of birth28 February 1906
Place of birthNew York City, USA
Date of death20 June 1947
Net worth$8 million

According to Britannica, Bugsy Siegel co-founded the Murder, Inc. criminal syndicate known for brutal contract killings across the United States of America.

Siegel was charming and ambitious but also quick to anger, earning him the Bugsy appellation. He is credited as the father of modern-day Las Vegas, especially the Casino and nightlife. He was assassinated in the upscale neighbourhood of Beverly Hills, California, on 20 June 1947.

7. Lucky Luciano

Lucky Luciano
Lucky Luciano. Photo: Bettmann
Full nameSalvatore Lucania
NicknameCharles "Lucky" Luciano
Date of birth24 November 1897
Place of birthLercara Friddi, Sicily, Kingdom of Italy
Date of death26 January 1962
Net worth$12 million

Lucky Luciano was born in Italy and named Salvatore Lucania at birth. He aligned with powerful gangs before founding the pivotal National Crime Syndicate. This was a government-like system bringing mob families together and reducing violence between them.

According to a Cigar Aficionado article, Charles spent ten years in prison after his 1936 arrest and was sent back to his home country, Italy. Luciano's influence in the world of crime continues to this day.

6. John Gotti

John Gotti
John Gotti. Photo: Yvonne Hemsey
Full nameJohn Joseph Gotti Jr.
NicknameThe Dapper Don, The Teflon Don, Crazy Horse, Johnny Boy
Date of birth27 October 1940
Place of birthNew York City, United States of America
Date of death10 June 2002
Net worth$30 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johnny Boy reached a net worth of $30 million at the highest point in his criminal career. Unlike most mafia bosses, he preferred to be dressed like your average educated businessman. This earned him the nickname Dapper Don.

Don was the mastermind behind orchestrating criminal activities. He headed the Gambino Family's criminal activities until 2002.

5. Carlo Gambino

Carlo Gambino
Carlo Gambino. Photos: @MobAdjacent (Modified by editor)
Full nameCarlo Don Carlo Gambino
NicknameDon Carlo, Godfather
Date of birth24 August 1902
Place of birthPalermo, Sicily, Italy
Date of death15 October 1976
Net worth$70 million

Carlo Gambino was born into a life of crime, as his birth family was one of five Sicilian families involved in organised crime. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carlo joined the family business at 19 and was indoctrinated into the crime wars.

The godfather is regarded as one of the most famous mob bosses. Through marriage affiliations, he fostered relationships between other criminal families.

4. Al Capone

Al Capone
Al Capone. Photo: Bettmann
Full nameAlphonse Gabriel Capone
NicknameScarface
Date of birth17 January 1899
Place of birthBrooklyn, New York City, USA
Date of death 25 January 1947
Net worth$100 million

A Britannica bio about Capone revealed that his involvement in crime began in his teens and moved from one criminal gang to another. He built a strong portfolio of violence while learning from his seniors, some of whom he would kill in his attempt to grab power.

By the mid-1920s, Al was a successful crime lord in Chicago, dealing in gambling, racketeering, and bootlegging, among other illegal activities. He died in 1947 after suffering a severe heart attack.

3. Giuseppe Masseria

Guiseppe Masseria the famous mobster
Guiseppe Masseria. Photo: @mobadjacent (Modified by editor)
Full nameGiuseppe Masseria
NicknameJoe, the Boss
Date of birth17 January, 1886
Place of birthMenfi, Sicily, Kingdom of Italy
Date of death15 April 1931
Net worth$100 million

He was the founder of what is now known as the Genovese Family. According to IMDB, this grand patron got into the United States of America in 1902 and was part of the Morello/Terranova gang. He ruled his empire like the old-school mafias but was eventually assassinated in 1931.

2. Frank Costello

Frank Costello
Frank Costello. Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group
Full nameFrancesco Castiglia
NicknamePrime Minister of the Underworld, Frank Costello
Date of birth26 January 1891
Place of birthCassano allo Ionio, Calabria, Italy
Date of death18 February 1973
Net worth$1 billion

Born Francesco Castiglia Costello was a different kind of mobster who advocated for diplomacy over brutality. This led to a progressive relationship with various mobs.

His influence cut across narcotics and politics as he befriended politicians and influenced elections. His leadership of the New York mob was effective and brought him immense wealth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

1. Pablo Escobar

Pablo and Maria Victoria
Pablo and Maria Victoria in 1983. Photo: Eric Vandeville/Gamma-Rapho
Full namePablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria
NicknameRobin Hood Paisa
Date of birth1 December 1949
Place of birthRionegro, Colombia
Date of death2 December 1993
Net worth$30 billion (as of 1993)

According to Britannica, Pablo Escobar's foray into the world of crime began with activities including sales of fake diplomas, reselling stolen tombstones and cars, as well as smuggling stereo equipment.

The famous mobster Pablo Escobar ventured into drugs in the mid-70s when he co-founded the Medellin Cartel alongside the Ochoa brothers. He made much money from his illegal enterprise but paid the price in blood.

It was well-known that Pablo Escobar killed anyone who would not collect bribes and continued to stand in his business's way. He died in a shootout shortly after his 44th birthday after he broke out of prison.

Frequently asked questions

Understanding how the mob works requires a study of different personalities. Below are questions and correct responses when it comes to these individuals:

  • Who is the most famous mobster? Pablo Escobar easily comes to mind, no thanks to his wealth and depictions in movies.
  • Who is the most notorious gangster of all time? Al Capone has been fingered for this title over the years.
  • What is the difference between a gangster and a mobster? A mobster is part of the Italian mafia, while a gangster does not necessarily have to be.
  • Who were the monsters in the 50s? The list is inexhaustible, but some are Lucky Luciano, Ralph Lamb, Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel, Meyer Lansky, and Tony Accardo.
  • Who were the three biggest mobsters in the 1920s? Al Capone, Johnny Torrio and Charles 'Lucky' Luciano.
  • Who were the first gangsters? Irish gangs like the Whyos and the Dead Rabbits existed in New York, United States of America, as far back as the 19th century.
  • Who is the most powerful gangster today? Semion Mogilevich, a Ukrainian-Russian, is regarded as the most powerful in the world of crime today.

The lives and exploits of the most famous mobsters are fascinating and explain their corrupting influence on organised crime. From Al Capone's brutal reign in Chicago to John Gotti's flashy and flamboyant leadership, their stories serve as a reminder of the dangers of unchecked power.

