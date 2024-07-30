Pablo Escobar's White House photo: What really happened?

Pablo Escobar was a Colombian drug lord and politician who rose to notoriety as the leader of the Medellín cartel, a powerful Colombian drug cartel and terrorist organisation. In 1981, Pablo posed for a photo in front of the White House during a family vacation. Pablo Escobar's White House photo has since become a symbol of his bold and complex legacy.

Pablo Escobar in front of the White House with his son (L). Pablo Escobar in Colombia (R). Photo: @culturejpg, @brfootball on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pablo Escobar was arguably the world’s most powerful drug trafficker in the 1980s and early ’90s. He was also one of the wealthiest criminals in history, having amassed an estimated net worth of US$30 billion by the time of his death. Escobar was killed in his hometown on 2 December 1993 by Colombian National Police, a day after his 44th birthday.

Pablo Escobar’s profile summary

Full name Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria Nicknames El Patrón, Don Pablo, El Padrino, El Diablo Gender Male Date of birth 1 December 1949 Date of death 2 December 1993 Age at the time of death 44 years old Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth Rionegro, Colombia Place of death Medellín, Colombia Nationality Colombian Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings Roberto, Luis Fernando, Alba Marina, Argemiro, Luz María and Gloria Inés Marital status Married Wife Maria Victoria Henao Children Juan Pablo and Manuela Education Universidad Autónoma Latinoamericana Profession Drug lord

How old was Pablo Escobar when he died?

The infamous drug lord was 44 years old when he died on 2 December 1993. The notorious drug dealer was born on 1 December 1949 in Rionegro, Colombia. His parents are Abel de Jesus Dari Escobar, a farmer and Hilda de Los Dolores Gaviria Berrio, a teacher.

Pablo grew up alongside six siblings: Roberto, Luis Fernando, Alba Marina, Argemiro, Luz María and Gloria Inés in Medellin, where he reportedly began his criminal practices as a teenager. He allegedly sold gravestones to resell to local muggers and sold counterfeit diplomas. Escobar studied at the Universidad Autonoma Latinoamericana but later dropped out.

The story behind Pablo Escobar's White House photo

Pablo Escobar, the notorious Colombian drug lord, left a mark on history not only through his criminal empire but also through his audacious public stunts. One such memorable moment is the photo of him standing in front of the White House, which has since become iconic.

Pictures of the late notorious Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar. Photo: @Proctologo, @_DailyHistorian on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

When was Pablo Escobar outside the White House?

In early 1981, Escobar travelled to the United States with his family for a vacation. During this trip, he visited Washington, D.C., where he posed for a photo outside the White House with his son, Juan Pablo Escobar Henao.

Escobar’s wife, Maria Victoria, took the picture, first appearing in the HBO documentary Sins of My Father in 2010. The family also visited Disney World in Orlando.

Why was Pablo Escobar in front of the White House?

By boldly posing near the seat of US political power, Escobar seemed to taunt authorities and flaunt that his status made him untouchable, even on American soil. However, his true motives for the photo remain unclear to this day.

How did Pablo Escobar die?

As per BBC, Pablo Escober was killed on 2 December 1993 in his hometown by Colombian National Police, a day after his 44th birthday. His death furthered the end of the Medellín cartel and Colombia’s central role in the illegal substance trade.

Pablo Escobar’s family

Pablo Escobar and his wife Maria Victoria in Colombia in 1983. Photo: Eric VANDEVILLE

Source: Getty Images

The drug kingpin married Maria Victoria Henao in March 1976, when he was 26. The pair had two children, Juan Pablo and Manuela Escobar. His son, Juan, changed his name to Sebastián Marroquín.

Pablo was also romantically linked to numerous other women throughout the marriage. After his death, his family fled Colombia and lived under various aliases to escape retaliation and media attention.

Today, Escobar’s son, Sebastián, is a motivational speaker. He studied architecture and published a book in 2015 titled Pablo Escobar: My Father. The book is about his childhood with his father. In a 2014 interview with The Latin Times, Sebastian stated that his father was not shot and killed; instead, he committed suicide. He also showed him the path not to take. He said:

My father’s not a person to be imitated. He showed us the path we must never take as a society because it’s the path to self-destruction, the loss of values, and a place where life ceases to have importance.

Sebastian also narrated his tales of his father, who most of the world knew as a cruel tyrant. He describes his late father tenderly, disclosing:

I had the strange privilege of being Pablo Escobar's son. To me, he was a great father. I have thousands of letters he wrote me giving me advice... encouraging me to get an education, be a good person, and stay away from drugs.

Has Pablo Escobar ever been in the US?

The notorious gangster visited the United States in 1981 during a family vacation and took the famous photo in front of the White House.

Pictures of Pablo Escobar. Photo: @daboskii, @WordsToDollars on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What was Pablo Escobar's net worth?

At the time of Pablo Escobar's death in 1993, the drug cartel leader was worth about $30 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He amassed this wealth by engaging in the illegal drug trade. He was considered one of the wealthiest criminals in history.

How much did Pablo Escobar make per day?

The Colombian drug dealer reportedly made more than $50 million per day through his illegal substance sales. His cartel, The Medellin Drug Cartel, was powerful, and at its peak, it supplied about 80% of unlawful substances across America. His cartel muggled 15 tonnes of illicit substances in the USA every day.

Who inherited Pablo Escobar's money?

After his death, the Colombian government acquired a considerable portion of the drug lord's money. The authorities also forced his family to sign over any remaining liquid assets. The government also seized money that could be traced to his close associates.

Pablo Escobar is known as one of the wealthiest and most powerful men ever. Pablo Escobar's White House photo with his son Sebastián Marroquín remains a powerful reminder of his notorious legacy. It highlights the complexities of his character, blending the roles of a family man and a ruthless drug lord.

READ ALSO: Tony Hawk's net worth: How rich is the skateboarding legend?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Tony Hawk's net worth. He is an American professional skateboarder, CEO, author, motivational speaker, TV personality, and business mogul from San Diego, California, United States.

Tony Hawk is widely recognised as the pioneer of skateboarding. His net worth is generated from skateboarding, endorsements, speaking, advertising, and his companies. What is Tony Hawk's net worth?

Source: Briefly News