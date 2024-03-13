Who is Pablo Escobar’s wife? Meet Maria Victoria Henao

The infamy of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar has become a sort of folklore that continues to gain fervency among younger generations over three decades since the death of the enigma himself. This has also led to increased curiosity into the life and activities of the woman known as Pablo Escobar's wife.

Late Pablo Escobar and his wife, Maria Victoria Henao. Photo: Eric Vandeville/Gamma-Rapho on Getty Images, @valentinadoc on Instagram (modified by author)

Maria Victoria Henao married Pablo Escobar, the feared leader of a Colombian cartel, for close to two decades until he died in 1993. Following her husband's death, she has been incessantly questioned about her opinion on her husband's deadly reign. Her story, woven with love, tragedy, and resilience, offers a glimpse into the hidden world of the Escobar family and drug trafficking.

Maria Victoria Henao's profile summary and bio

Full name Maria Victoria Eugenia Henao Vallejo Nickname Pablo Escobar's wife, Tata Escobar, 'La Tata' Gender Female Date of birth 1961 Age 63 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Palmira Valle del Cauca, Colombia Current residence Buenos Aires Nationality Colombian Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 165 lbs (75 kg) Body measurements 34-26-35 in (86-66-88 cm) Parents Leonor Zuleta and Carlos Henao Vallejo Siblings Carlos Mario and Pastora Henao Bayen Relationship status Widow Late husband Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria Children 2

Who was Escobar's real wife?

Maria Victoria was Escobar's only real wife, although he had several mistresses and romantic affairs with other women. When was Maria Victoria Henao born? She was born in 1961 in the Palmira Valle Del Cauca village to Carlos Henao Vallejo and Leonor Zuleta.

Victoria was raised with her siblings, Carlos Mario Henao Vallejo, who later associated with Pablo, and her sister, Pastora Henao Bayen. Her fondness for dancing added rhythm and joy to her upbringing, reflecting a spirited and vibrant personality.

Fast facts on Maria Victoria Henao. Photo: @valentinadoc on Instagram (modified by author)

Maria Victoria Henao and Pablo Escobar's love affair

Maria Victoria Henao's life took an unexpected turn when, as a young teenager, she met 23-year-old Pablo, a rising figure in the underworld of Medellin, Colombia. According to her, Escobar was generous and thoughtful with his gifts and words as he bought her several presents.

Despite their significant age difference and the disapproval of Maria Victoria Henao's brother alongside other family members, Maria, captivated by Pablo's charm, married him at 15.

The wedding ceremony on 29 March 1976 was private, without any member of Maria's family. Only her grandmother was around; she ushered them to the home of the bishop of Palmira, Monsignor Jesus Antonio Castro.

Maria Victoria Henao's children

Maria's children from Pablo, Juan Pablo and Manuela, navigated the contrasting legacies of their parents through various means, including changing their last names.

Juan Pablo distanced himself from his father's criminal world, becoming a pacifist and public speaker against drug trafficking. Manuela chose a private life, seeking anonymity from the shadow of her infamous father.

Is Pablo Escobar's wife rich?

Maria Victoria Henao's net worth in 2024 is unspecified. But then, websites like Heightline and Justspeak purport that her net worth ranges from half a million dollars to hundreds of millions.

Late Pablo Escobar, the godfather of the Medellin Cartel in Colombia. Photo: @TangaTangaMovement, @OfficialFootballFeed on Facebook (modified by author)

Did Pablo Escobar's wife get his money?

Maria Victoria Henao and her son, Juan, said the family did not receive finance or inheritance from Pablo Escobar's Cartel. This revelation came in the backdrop of an investigation into the mother and son duo's involvement in money laundering.

What is Pablo Escobar's wife doing now?

What Pablo Escobar's wife does now is not public knowledge. However, she faced money laundering charges in Argentina, though eventually acquitted.

In her 2019 memoir, Mrs Escobar: My Life with Pablo, she offered a perspective often deemed controversial. While acknowledging his criminal activities, she portrayed Pablo as a loving, albeit flawed, husband and father.

Where is Pablo Escobar’s wife now?

She was captured by a camera of the magazine Gente de Argentina, walking down a street in the Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires. So, it is assumed that she lives there with her children.

Pablo Escobar’s son, Juan, at Rafael del Pino Foundation in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Eduardo Parra

She uses María Isabel Santos Caballero as her new identity. The reason is that she faced the constant threat of violence and persecution, living with the knowledge of Pablo's brutal methods that terrorised Colombia.

Pablo Escobar's wife, Maria Victoria Henao, remains a complex and controversial figure. Her story offers a unique perspective on the devastating impact of drug trafficking while navigating love and loyalty. Whether seen as a victim, a bystander, or someone who chose to ignore the realities, her story has messages anyone can learn from.

