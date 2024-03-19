El Chapo's net worth: How much money did the kingpin make?

Details about El Chapo's net worth and how he made money often hit headlines. He is a former Mexican drug lord and one of the most powerful drug traffickers in the world. He was also the head of the Sinaloa Cartel, the largest drug-trafficking empire in the world with distribution centres across the globe.

Although El Chapo did not receive a formal education, his businesses were very swift. He used intricate tunnel systems to evade authorities and move narcotics, money, and weapons efficiently across the border. He had also managed to control government officials and had a network of franchisees in all the markets he controlled. So, how much was El Chapo worth?

El Chapo's profile summary and bio

Full name Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera Nickname El Chapo Gender Male Birth date April 4, 1957 Age 66 years old (in 2024) Place of birth La Tuna, Badiraguato Country Mexico Nationality Mexican Occupation Former drug lord Height 5 feet 6 inches Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Parents Emilio Guzman and Maria Consuelo Marital status Married Spouse Emma Coronel Aispuro Net worth $1 billion (at peak)

How old is El Chapo?

El Chapo, whose full name is Joaquin Guzman Loera, was born on April 4, 1957, in La Tuna, Badiraguato Municipality, Sinaloa, Mexico. He grew up in a poor background, and his childhood was shaped by his family's poverty and his abusive father, who was in the drug trade.

He was kicked out of home at a tender age and was forced to make his way. He eventually found himself following his father's footsteps in the drug trade.

Who is El Chapo's wife?

El Chapo is believed to have married at least three times with over nine children. However, his most notable marriage is with Emma Coronel Aispuro, an American beauty queen who was just 18 years old. They have twin girls, Emali Guadalupe and Maria Joaquina.

What was El Chapo's net worth at its peak?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former drug lord had a net worth of $1 billion, placing him on Forbes's list of the world's wealthiest people. Some of El Chapo's properties included multiple beachside mansions, sprawling ranches, high-end cars and other prime properties.

However, despite all his vast wealth, the Mexican drug lord lived in a humble, safe house in Culiacan. However, the Mexican government confiscated part of El Chapo's assets and sold some at an auction in November 2019.

El Chapo's cars

El Chapo drove high-end cars, including a Ford Mustang, Jaguars and luxury Mercedes limousines. He also owned all-terrain vehicles such as Hummer H2, Jeep Sahara, Armoured Didge Ram HEMI, and Ford Lobo.

Where is El Chapo's money?

After his sentence, the US authorities made the cartel leader forfeit $12,7 billion from his drug-running career. Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the money is Mexican and would be used for anti-poverty programs. However, it was hard to trace his money as he never used financial systems.

El Chapo's journey into narcotics

In the 1960s, El Chapo, alongside his cousin, started planting cannabis at their home to make extra money for survival. In the 1970s, he began supplying narcotics to major Mexican cities and working with top drug traffickers such as Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, leader of the Guadalajara cartel. After Miguel was arrested in 1989, the gang split and El Chapo took control of Sinaloa's operations.

Sinaloa Cartel

In 1989, Guzman founded his cartel, Sinaloa, which later became one of Mexico's most powerful and dangerous drug traffickers. They succeeded due to their creative smuggling techniques, which included a series of air-conditioned tunnels that ran under the Mexican-US border. The cartel would expand to be one of the most extensive drug operations in the world, and that placed them on the radar of the DEA and FBI.

Indictments

El Chapo was first captured in 1993 in Guatemala and then was extradited and sentenced to 20 years in prison in Mexico for murder and drug trafficking. Even behind bars, El Chapo maintained his power and still operated his drug operations.

On January 19, 2001, El Chapo escaped from prison in a laundry truck and lived in different parts from Argentina to Guatemala. He was reported to move around frequently, using private aircraft, bulletproof SUVs and all-terrain vehicles. However, he was apprehended on February 22, 2014, at a beach resort in Mazatlan, Mexico.

2nd prison escape

On July 11, 2015, El Chapo escaped from the Altiplano Federal Prison using a deep tunnel built by members of his cartel. He was later recaptured by Mexican authorities and was turned to US authorities to stand trial on multiple federal charges.

Trial

El Chapo's criminal trial began on November 13, 2018, in a New York federal district court in the presence of heavy security. He was convicted of 10 federal criminal counts, which include money laundering, conspiracy to launder narcotics, internal distribution of narcotics, and use of firearms, among other charges.

Sentence

On July 17, 2019, El Chapo was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years. He was also ordered to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture.

TV show

In April 2017, Netflix released the first season of its crime drama, El Chapo, which depicts the rise and fall of the notorious drug lord. His role was played by actor Marco de la O.

What is El Chapo doing now?

Guzman is serving a life sentence plus 30 years at the United States Penitentiary Florence, a supermax prison in Colorado. He was convicted of murder, conspiracy, and drug charges in 2019.

Unknown facts about El Chapo

He is considered one of the wealthiest criminals in the world.

He was first captured in 1993.

He was extradited to the United States in 2017.

He is serving a life sentence in a US prison.

He managed to escape prison twice.

Above is all we know about El Chapo's net worth and how he made his money. He is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating figures in modern history, and a series of unbelievable facts mark his life. Known for his violent actions and powerful influence, people loved Guzman and celebrated him, and numerous songs have also been composed in his honour.

