Global site navigation

Meet Big Meech's parents: The story of Lucille and Charles Flenory
Celebrity biographies

Meet Big Meech's parents: The story of Lucille and Charles Flenory

by  Ruth Gitonga reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
5 min read

Big Meech's parents, Lucille and the late Charles Flenory, raised their children in a strict religious household. However, in 1985, their sons Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory Sr. and Terry Lee "Southwest Tee" founded the Black Mafia Family, a substance trafficking organisation. In 2012, Big Meech told AllHipHop:

Neither of my parents had any substance or drinking habits, nor did they ever get involved in the trade. While they taught us to pray for God's provision when things got tough, my brother and I decided to start selling to put food on the table and have a roof over our heads.
Big Meech's parents
Lucille Flenory at the Cellairis Amphitheatre in 2021 (L). Charles and Lucille during their wedding (R). Photo: Derek White via Getty Images, @realbigmeechmom on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Charles was a talented songwriter best known for composing the Campbell Brothers' hit song Jump for Joy.
  • He is portrayed by Russell Hornsby, and Lucille by Michole Briana in the BMF television series.
  • In 2005, the pair's two sons, Southwest Tee and Big Meech, were sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of substance trafficking.
  • Lucille Flenory maintains an active social media presence, often sharing family updates on Instagram.

Read also

"Celebrating our culture": Tweede Nuwe Jaar's lively parade sees familiar faces in the crowd

Lucille and Charles Flenory's profile summary

Full name

Charles Flenory

Lucille Flenory

Date of birth

18 March 1948

26 February 1948

Age

69 years old (At the time of his death in 2017)

77 years old (As of January 2026)

Birthplace

Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Nationality

American

American

Ethnicity

African-American

African-American

Marital status

Married

Widowed

Spouse

Lucille Flenory

Charles Flenory

Children

3

3

Profession

Musician

Philanthropist

Who are the parents of Southwest Tee and Big Meech?

Demetrius Flenory Sr.'s parents, Charles and Lucille Flenory, raised their children in a humble background. In his exclusive chat with AllHipHop, Big Meech narrated how growing up in the ghetto impacted his life choices, revealing:

My siblings and I were raised in the church. So, whenever the food stamps were late, and our gas got cut, we would pray. Our parents taught us to have faith that God would help us or show us how to help ourselves.

Read also

Antonio Cromartie's kids and family: the former NFL star's life as a dad of 14

Lucille and Charles Flenory's facts
Charles and Lucille Flenory. Photo: @realbigmeechmom on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

Charles Flenory began playing the guitar at a young age

Charles was born on 18 March 1948 to Bishop George and Mary Flenory. According to his profile on The Steel Guitar Forum, he started playing guitar at the Keith Dominion Church at the age of five.

By the age of 13, Flenory was skillfully playing the steel guitar. In 1963, he launched the Gospel Sounds Record Corporation as a platform to record and promote his music. Charles graduated from the Recording Institute of Detroit, Recording Engineering Program in 1977.

He was later awarded a Billboard Platinum Award for the design and construction of the Platinum Sound Studio facilities in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2004, Bob Dennis presented him with the Special Motown Achievement Award.

Read also

Nipsey Hussle's height, wife, death cause, and more facts about the late rapper

Is Charles Flenory still alive?

Big Meech's dad passed away on 8 July 2017. Lucille shared news of his demise the following day in a Facebook post that read:

My heart is so broken. You fought a good fight and are now free from pain and suffering. We will always carry you in our hearts.

Charles' wife continues to honour his memory through social media tributes on his birthdays and the anniversary of his passing.

Nicole Flenory, Terry Flenory and Lucille Flenory (L-R) during the 2022 BMF Season 2 exclusive Detroit screening at Emagine Royal Oak
Nicole Flenory, Terry Flenory and Lucille Flenory (L-R) during the 2022 BMF Season 2 exclusive Detroit screening at Emagine Royal Oak. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton
Source: Getty Images

Lucille Flenory is the matriarch of the Flenory family

Lucille was born on 26 February 1948 in Ohio. She reportedly got married to Charles when she was approximately 20 years old. The couple relocated from Cleveland to Detroit, Michigan, in 1968, so Charles could solidify his musical career.

Lucille often posts pictures of her family on social media. On 31 October 2025, she posted a collage of her late husband and kids on Instagram alongside the caption:

Read also

Meet Nipsey Hussle's sister, Samantha Smith, the guardian of Emani and his legacy

From the beginning to the end, our legacy continues. #WeAreTheFlenorys.

Who are Charles and Lucille Flenory's children?

The late Charles Flenory had three kids with his wife, Lucille Flenory. Here is a closer look at each of them individually:

Big Meech

Demetrius Sr. (57 as of January 2026) was born on 21 June 1968. He is widely recognised as the co-founder of BMF.

Big Meech (L). Terry and Nicole Flenory (R)
Big Meech (L). Terry and Nicole Flenory (R). Photo: @realbigmeechmom (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

He is scheduled for full release from a community confinement facility on 27 January 2026. Speaking with AllHipHop, Big Meech expounded on his reasons for choosing a life of crime, stating:

We had 30 days to come up with $7,500, or we would be put out in the street. My brother and I found a way to make fast money. It was pure supply and demand.

Southwest Tee

Terry Lee (55 as of 6 January 2026) was born on 10 January 1970. Together with his brother, he started selling while in high school. The Black Mafia Family allegedly made over $270 million during their operations.

Read also

Meet Troian Bellisario's parents: Deborah Pratt and Donald P. Bellisario

After being in jail for over a decade, Southwest Tee was released to home confinement in 2020. On 12 December 2024, then-President Joe Biden granted him clemency.

Nicole Flenory

Nicole is the youngest Flenory sibling. An interior designer and television producer, she maintains a more private life. The celebrity sister is married and has two kids. Her son, Demetrius Steele, is a chef, while her other son, Dillan Steele, is a rapper and actor. Nicole Flenory was never involved in her brothers' criminal activities.

Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Terry Flenory at the Emagine Royal Oak in 2022
Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Terry Flenory at the Emagine Royal Oak in 2022. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton
Source: Getty Images

The lives of the Flenory family are depicted in the BMF series

The Black Mafia Family crime drama series narrates the story of how the Flenory brothers created one of America's most influential substance cartels. Its storyline was confirmed as "90 per cent true" by Big Meech's son, actor Lil Meech, in a 2024 chat with Revolt.

The show is not entirely truthful because it might incriminate some individuals. However, for the most part, it narrates events as they actually occurred in real life.

Read also

Eddie Van Halen's net worth: How his $100M legacy was split after death

Conclusion

Big Meech's parents, the late Charles and Lucille, are more than just parents of the infamous Black Mafia Family founders. He was a musical genius, while she was the family's moral compass.

READ MORE: Who is Big Meech's brother, Terry Lee Flenory? Everything about his life story

Briefly published lesser-known facts about Southwest Tee. The Flenory brothers formed the Black Mafia Family organisation, which was one of the most notorious narcotics networks operating between Mexico and the US.

Terry managed the Los Angeles hub, receiving incoming shipments from Mexico, while Big Meech handled the Atlanta hub, which focused on distribution activities.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Ruth Gitonga avatar

Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for seven years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Ally rednour Kurt perez Lolo wood Will sonbuchner