Meet Big Meech's parents: The story of Lucille and Charles Flenory

Big Meech's parents, Lucille and the late Charles Flenory, raised their children in a strict religious household. However, in 1985, their sons Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory Sr. and Terry Lee "Southwest Tee" founded the Black Mafia Family, a substance trafficking organisation. In 2012, Big Meech told AllHipHop:

Neither of my parents had any substance or drinking habits, nor did they ever get involved in the trade. While they taught us to pray for God's provision when things got tough, my brother and I decided to start selling to put food on the table and have a roof over our heads.

Charles was a talented songwriter best known for composing the Campbell Brothers' hit song Jump for Joy .

best known for composing the Campbell Brothers' hit song . He is portrayed by Russell Hornsby, and Lucille by Michole Briana in the BMF television series .

. In 2005, the pair's two sons, Southwest Tee and Big Meech, were sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of substance trafficking.

after being found guilty of substance trafficking. Lucille Flenory maintains an active social media presence, often sharing family updates on Instagram.

Lucille and Charles Flenory's profile summary

Full name Charles Flenory Lucille Flenory Date of birth 18 March 1948 26 February 1948 Age 69 years old (At the time of his death in 2017) 77 years old (As of January 2026) Birthplace Cleveland, Ohio, USA Cleveland, Ohio, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity African-American African-American Marital status Married Widowed Spouse Lucille Flenory Charles Flenory Children 3 3 Profession Musician Philanthropist

Who are the parents of Southwest Tee and Big Meech?

Demetrius Flenory Sr.'s parents, Charles and Lucille Flenory, raised their children in a humble background. In his exclusive chat with AllHipHop, Big Meech narrated how growing up in the ghetto impacted his life choices, revealing:

My siblings and I were raised in the church. So, whenever the food stamps were late, and our gas got cut, we would pray. Our parents taught us to have faith that God would help us or show us how to help ourselves.

Charles Flenory began playing the guitar at a young age

Charles was born on 18 March 1948 to Bishop George and Mary Flenory. According to his profile on The Steel Guitar Forum, he started playing guitar at the Keith Dominion Church at the age of five.

By the age of 13, Flenory was skillfully playing the steel guitar. In 1963, he launched the Gospel Sounds Record Corporation as a platform to record and promote his music. Charles graduated from the Recording Institute of Detroit, Recording Engineering Program in 1977.

He was later awarded a Billboard Platinum Award for the design and construction of the Platinum Sound Studio facilities in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2004, Bob Dennis presented him with the Special Motown Achievement Award.

Is Charles Flenory still alive?

Big Meech's dad passed away on 8 July 2017. Lucille shared news of his demise the following day in a Facebook post that read:

My heart is so broken. You fought a good fight and are now free from pain and suffering. We will always carry you in our hearts.

Charles' wife continues to honour his memory through social media tributes on his birthdays and the anniversary of his passing.

Lucille Flenory is the matriarch of the Flenory family

Lucille was born on 26 February 1948 in Ohio. She reportedly got married to Charles when she was approximately 20 years old. The couple relocated from Cleveland to Detroit, Michigan, in 1968, so Charles could solidify his musical career.

Lucille often posts pictures of her family on social media. On 31 October 2025, she posted a collage of her late husband and kids on Instagram alongside the caption:

From the beginning to the end, our legacy continues. #WeAreTheFlenorys.

Who are Charles and Lucille Flenory's children?

The late Charles Flenory had three kids with his wife, Lucille Flenory. Here is a closer look at each of them individually:

Big Meech

Demetrius Sr. (57 as of January 2026) was born on 21 June 1968. He is widely recognised as the co-founder of BMF.

He is scheduled for full release from a community confinement facility on 27 January 2026. Speaking with AllHipHop, Big Meech expounded on his reasons for choosing a life of crime, stating:

We had 30 days to come up with $7,500, or we would be put out in the street. My brother and I found a way to make fast money. It was pure supply and demand.

Southwest Tee

Terry Lee (55 as of 6 January 2026) was born on 10 January 1970. Together with his brother, he started selling while in high school. The Black Mafia Family allegedly made over $270 million during their operations.

After being in jail for over a decade, Southwest Tee was released to home confinement in 2020. On 12 December 2024, then-President Joe Biden granted him clemency.

Nicole Flenory

Nicole is the youngest Flenory sibling. An interior designer and television producer, she maintains a more private life. The celebrity sister is married and has two kids. Her son, Demetrius Steele, is a chef, while her other son, Dillan Steele, is a rapper and actor. Nicole Flenory was never involved in her brothers' criminal activities.

The lives of the Flenory family are depicted in the BMF series

The Black Mafia Family crime drama series narrates the story of how the Flenory brothers created one of America's most influential substance cartels. Its storyline was confirmed as "90 per cent true" by Big Meech's son, actor Lil Meech, in a 2024 chat with Revolt.

The show is not entirely truthful because it might incriminate some individuals. However, for the most part, it narrates events as they actually occurred in real life.

Conclusion

Big Meech's parents, the late Charles and Lucille, are more than just parents of the infamous Black Mafia Family founders. He was a musical genius, while she was the family's moral compass.

