Eddie Van Halen's net worth: How his $100M legacy was split after death

Eddie Van Halen's net worth was estimated at $100 million at the time of his passing in 2020. Widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists in rock history, he was the co-founder of the Van Halen rock band. In a 2015 event, Eddie discussed his life and the American Dream, revealing:

My family moved from the Netherlands to the US with approximately $50 and a piano. We did not speak the language, but look where we are now. If that is not the American dream, what is?

Eddie Van Halen's guitar at a museum in 2023 (L). The musician at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards (R). Photo: Gabe Ginsberg, Ethan Miller (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Eddie was Van Halen's guitarist, keyboardist, primary songwriter and backing vocalist .

. The rock band has sold over 80 million worldwide and charted 13 number-one hits on Billboard 's Mainstream Rock chart.

and charted 13 number-one hits on 's Mainstream Rock chart. In 2023, Rolling Stone ranked Van Halen fourth in its list of the "250 Greatest Guitarists of All Time".

in its list of the "250 Greatest Guitarists of All Time". Eddie's only child, son Wolfgang Van Halen, was his primary heir.

Eddie Van Halen's profile summary

Full name Edward Lodewijk Van Halen Date of birth 26 January 1955 Date of death 6 October 2020 Age at death 65 years old Birthplace Amsterdam, Netherlands Place of death Santa Monica, California, USA Nationality American Marital status Married Spouse Janie Liszewski Children Wolfgang Van Halen Parents Jan Van Halen and Eugenia Siblings Alex Van Halen Profession Musician, songwriter Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Inside Eddie Van Halen's net worth: How he made his millions

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eddie had an estimated net worth of $100 million as of October 2020. He amassed this wealth through decades of successful album sales, extensive world tours, licensing deals and songwriting royalties.

In a 2012 statement, per The Hollywood Reporter, Van Halen reflected on how music helped him deal with alcoholism and substance addiction, saying:

Music saved me; it kept me off the streets and out of trouble. It gave me something that was mine, that no one could take away from me. Music gave me a good life.

American keyboardist Eddie Van Halen. Photo: Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Eddie and his brother, Alex, formed the band Mammoth

Eddie and Alex began learning the piano at age six. When they formed Mammoth in 1972, the former became the band's guitarist, while the latter was the drummer.

Two years later, David Lee Roth joined the group as the lead vocalist, and it rebranded to Van Halen. Their 1978 self-titled debut album reached No. 19 on Billboard's pop music charts and sold over 10 million copies in the US.

By 1982, the band had released four more albums: Fair Warning, Women and Children First, Van Halen II and Diver Down. In 2007, Van Halen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. As of March 2019, the band ranks 20th on the RIAA list of America's best-selling artists.

He contributed the guitar solo to Michael Jackson's Beat It

In 1982, guitarist Pete Townshend recommended Eddie to play in one of Michael Jackson's songs for Thriller (the best-selling album of all time). He ended up changing the middle part of the song, which, contrary to his expectations, pleased the pop singer.

Eddie Van Halen at the Sleep Train Amphitheatre in 2015 in Chula Vista, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton

Van Halen was so pleased after Michael praised his work that he refused payment (which would have generated millions in royalties over the years). In a 2012 interview with CNN, Eddie hilariously revealed that Thriller kept the band's album, 1984, from reaching No. 1 on the charts.

Eddie Van Halen's solo works and Hollywood projects

Eddie was involved in several projects outside his band, including his work on film soundtracks such as The Wild Life (1984), Twister (1996), and Sacred Sin (2006).

Additionally, he had musical collaborations with Steve Lukather, Gene Simmons, Brian May and Roger Waters, among others. Van Halen appeared in Frank Sinatra's music video for L.A. Is My Lady.

A look at Eddie Van Halen's lucrative brand deals and profitable business ventures

Van Halen made his first guitar endorsement with the release of Kramer's Baretta model. The partnership lasted a decade. He worked with Ernie Ball from 1991 to 1995.

In 1996, Eddie released the Peavey EVH Wolfgang guitar series in collaboration with Peavey, a partnership that lasted until 2004.

Wolfgang Van Halen during the 2024 Tons Of Rock Festival in Oslo, Norway. Photo: Per Ole Hagen

After leaving Peavey, he teamed up with Fender, releasing the Art Series guitars, and later developing his own brand, EVH. In October 2025, one of Van Halen's guitars was sold at a Sotheby's auction for over $2.7 million, per Guitar World.

Eddie Van Halen owned the 5150 Estate

For much of his adult life, Eddie lived in Los Angeles, where he owned several homes. One of his notable properties included a 10,000-square-foot home in the Coldwater Canyon neighbourhood. This is where he built the 5150 Studio, where Van Halen recorded all their albums since 1984.

Who inherited Eddie Van Halen's estate?

Eddie left the majority of his estate, including his music publishing rights and royalties, to his son, Wolfgang Van Halen. Like his dad, he is a musician. Wolfgang performed as the bassist for Van Halen from 2007 until the band's disbandment in 2020.

While the exact details of Eddie's will remain private, various sources report that his wife, Janie Liszewski, also received a portion of the inheritance. The Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation purportedly also received a 7-figure donation.

David Lee Roth (L) and Eddie Van Halen (R) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2012. Photo: David Becker

FAQs

Van Halen is widely recognised for popularising the tapping guitar technique. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

Who was Eddie Van Halen's first wife?

Eddie married actress Valerie Bertinelli in 1980, separated in 2004 and divorced in 2005. He married stuntwoman Janie Liszewski in 2009.

What happened to Eddie Van Halen?

Van Halen was diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2000 and throat cancer in 2019. He passed away due to a stroke on 6 October 2020.

Conclusion

Eddie Van Halen's net worth mirrors his success and enduring legacy in the entertainment industry. The guitarist's son, Wolfgang, inherited the majority of his wealth after his passing in 2020. He is following in his dad's musical footsteps.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

