Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe claimed that AfriForum are hoping for Apartheid to return

AfriForum and Solidarity are currently in the United States of America to urge Donald Trump to intervene in South Africa

South Africans rubbished Mantashe's statement, saying that no one wanted a return to the day of Apartheid

Gwede Mantashe has claimed that AfriForum is hoping for Apartheid to return, but South Africans don't agree. Image: Deaan Vivier/ Sydney Seshibedi

GAUTENG – The fallout of AfriForum’s visit to the United States of America continues, with Gwede Mantashe now sharing his thoughts on the matter.

The Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister slammed the actions of the lobby group, calling it anti-transformative.”

AfriForum and Solidarity are currently in the United States where they are engaging with members of Donald Trump’s administration in the hopes of getting them to put pressure on the African National Congress.

Mantashe claims AfriForum wants a return to Apartheid

Mantashe reflected on the recent developments during a National Assembly sitting, saying that the lobby group was looking to go back to the past.

“Afriforum is an anti-transformation programme driven by the hope that Apartheid will come back,” he said.

He also called on citizens to mobilise to prevent further harm.

“It is an attack on the country and everybody must be concerned. We must mobilise our people to confront right-wing mobilisation,” Mantashe added.

Gwede Mantashe called on citizens to mobilise to deal with right-wing mobilisation. Image: Darren Stewart

Mantashe wants South Africa to play hardball

This isn’t the first time the minister has weighed in on relations between South Africa and the USA. Following Trump’s promise to cut funding to the country over the “terrible things” that were happening, Mantashe hit back.

The minister suggested on 3 February that the country adopt a similar approach and withhold minerals from the US.

“I said let’s not immobilise Africa. Let’s withhold minerals from the US. That is it. If they don’t give us money, let us not give them minerals,” he said at the time.

South Africans unhappy with Mantashe’s comment

Social media users expressed unhappiness with Mantashe’s comment, saying that no one wanted the return of Apartheid.

Dale Tomlinson said:

“What garbage. There is not a single South African that would wish for that. But we all do pray for an honest, competent and non-divisive leadership.”

Fabia Beltrao added:

“We have come too far as a nation to ever go back to such times. When there is no accountability, it’s easy to spew such lies.”

Henk Hougaard stated:

“What a delusional statement to make.”

Dudley Collin Booysen said:

“Apartheid will never return, however effective governance should. A democracy where politicians work for the citizens, and not for their own pockets.”

Roy Webb added:

“What rubbish is he spouting? No one wants that. All we want is a better life for all our people. Start doing something for the country instead of spreading nonsense.”

Tebogo Lebo Kekana-Sebapu stated:

“The ANC is using Apartheid as a scapegoat to hide their own racist behaviour. They are claiming to be fixing past injustices, whereas all they do is protect their personal interests.”

