WESTERN CAPE – South Africa will be fine without funds from the United States of America.

That’s according to Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi who weighed in on the withdrawal of funding from the US. The funds were part of the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

The funds were part of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which was cut when Donald Trump’s administration took over.

Motsoaledi says US doesn’t owe SA anything

Speaking during an urgent debate on the withdrawal of funding in the National Assembly on Thursday 6 March 2025, Motsoaledi said it gave South Africa a chance to stand on its own feet.

“Trump doesn't owe South Africa a single cent whatsoever, and for that reason, we need to stand on our own, we must not waste this crisis,” he said.

Motsoaledi also reassured citizens that the cancellation would not impact South Africa’s purchasing of antiretrovirals, saying that the government buys 90 per cent of antiretroviral drugs, with the rest being supported by the funds.

The minister added that his department had already met with other international donors to replace the funds lost from PEPFAR.

The funding cuts have dominated headlines following Trump’s re-election to the presidency.

Aaron Motsoaledi isn't concerned by the cut of funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) fund. Image: Celal Gunes

Source: Getty Images

Here’s what you need to know about the funding cut

South Africa’s HIV/AIDS fight faces setback after funding cut

The US State Department announced a lift on the funding ban

A federal judge in the USA halted the country's attempts to stop US foreign aid

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has officially halted funding to HIV organisations

Department of Health said it would provide HIV patients with ARVs following the funding cut

South Africans support Motsoaledi’s stance

Social media users weighed in on the minister’s comments, with many agreeing with him that South Africa needed to stand on its own.

Rorisang Blessedkidd Ndou said:

“And that's very true. If Trump is no longer interested in funding us, that's absolutely fine, life goes on.”

Ntshuxeko Dion Tiago Mkansi added:

“At least he has a backbone. South Africa has resources, why not use that as a way of improving our health system?”

Simphiwe David Khulusejr stated:

“True, and the more SA stands on its own, the better. We won't be bullied by racists just because they think they own us.”

Carole Addinall said:

“Aah, at least one minister with common sense👏🏻.”

Lucky Mtsweni WeSandawana stated:

“We don’t care about that 15% the US was funding us with, we will recover from this. Life goes on.”

Malema speculates why USA is targeting SA

During the debate in the National Assembly, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema also weighed in on the situation.

Briefly News reported that Malema speculated why Trump turned his attention to South Africa all of a sudden.

The Red Berets leader believes the decision stems from South Africa's continued support of Palestine over Israel.

Source: Briefly News