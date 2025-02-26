DJ Maphorisa recently shared a snippet of the remix of the Amapiano smash hit Biri Marung on his Instagram page

The remix features the same musicians who were on the original and a verse from Nigerian musician Davido

Mzansi was unimpressed by Davido's verse with some urging DJ Maphorisa not to release the song

Mzansi thinks Davido's verse 'Biri Marung' remix is not make sure. Image: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi is not feeling Davido on the remix of Biri Marung recently previewed by DJ Maphorisa. Their reactions brought back flashbacks of Tshwala Bam Remix featuring Nigerian musician Burna Boy.

The Amapiano smash hit Biri Marung originally featured the talents of Tebogo Mashego, Focalistic, Mr Pilato, Scotts Maphuma and DJ Maphorisa. The song made popular by its viral dance challenge, achieved platinum status after selling over 40,000 copies, as announced by Sony Music.

DJ Maphorisa previews 'Biri Marung' remix featuring Davido

Taking to his official Instagram account on Tuesday 24 February, DJ Maphorisa previewed the Biri Marung remix featuring an additional verse from Davido. While he didn't reveal when it'll be released, Maphorisa shared a snippet asking his fans if he should release the remix:

“Must we Drop??? @davido”

Listen to the snippet of Biri Marung remix featuring Davido here.

Mzansi reacts to Davido's verse on 'Biri Marung' remix

The verse received a cold reaction from netizens with some advising Lawd Phori never to release the song. Others felt that the inclusion of Davido destroyed the song. However, some were hyped for the song's release and predicted it would become a global hit following Davido’s inclusion. Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi advised DJ Maphorisa to feature Chris Brown highlighting the benefits he would bring.

Here are some of the reactions:

Kagisofly suggested:

“Keep it unreleased 🔥🔥🔥”

pel.wa07 remarked:

“Nooo Davido has literally destroyed the song 💀😭”

Setshedioratile advised:

“In future avoid putting Nigerian artists on every Amapiano banger it's unnecessary. Biri Marung should have stayed as it is. All these remixes aren't necessary.”

Iamoyekan predicted:

“About to be a global jam🔥Davido is king of remixes! 👑🚀”

Faraimajor said:

“Nah this ain’t it.”

heartken150 observed:

“Davido is making the song wack. The song doesn’t need him.”

artistic_pende advised:

“Drop they are not the target market 😂”

Manbworldwide joked:

“Davido is going to be on the remix on our national anthem next, every remix it’s him. 🤣”

sazi_ngqolowa suggested:

“When it drops pick it up.”

vhoy_de said:

“Ruined a good song Sonnyboi. Always adding Nigerians on hit songs.”

Lavidanota suggested:

“Please add Chris Brown. We need a solid music video!"

2tamiyaa said:

“No one asked for this 🙏🏾 hope that helps.”

Mzansi gave Davido's 'Biri Marung' remix verse the thumbs down. Image: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Cassper Nyovest roasted for claiming new song a success

Lately, Mzansi has been giving musicians a hard time over the quality of their releases.

Cassper Nyovest was recently roasted after claiming that his new song Kusho Bani was a smash hit.

Despite announcing a promotional dance challenge and cash prize, the song released the song on 7 February, has continued to receive negative reviews on social media.

Mzansi excited for new Moonchild and DJ Maphorisa collab

Briefly News recently reported that Mzansi is buzzing after Moonchild shared visuals of her and DJ Maphorisa in the studio.

Music fans are looking forward to hearing whatever the two are cooking in the studio. Moonchild and Maphorisa previously worked together on a banger Gqom track which became a party anthem.

Source: Briefly News