Sam Sulek: Age, height, weight, biography, family background

Gone are the days when bodybuilders were only featured on the cover of magazines. On social media, fitness enthusiasts like Sam Sulek are taking the sport to a new level. With only a few years in the industry, he has gained the attention of stars such as John Cena and Ronnie Coleman. But how much do you know about Sulek’s personal and professional life?

Sam Sulek showing off his muscles. Photo: @sam_sulek (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Sam Sulek is an American bodybuilder and content creator widely recognised for his impressive physique and fitness-related content. Thanks to his unique approach to fitness, including an unconventional diet, he has amassed a cult following, with many perceiving his content as a go-to resource for budding bodybuilders. Discover who Sam is beyond the lunges and pull-ups.

Sam Sulek’s profile summary

Full name Sam Bishop Sulek Famous as Sam Sulek Gender Male Date of birth 22 February 2002 Age 22 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Delaware, Ohio, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’11’’ (180 cm) Weight 109 kg (240 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Siblings 2 Profession Bodybuilder, social media personality Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

Who is Sam Sulek?

Across social media platforms, Bodybuilder Sam motivates countless individuals with his training routines and relentless drive to push boundaries. During a March 2024 interview, he shared some exercises that were a game changer for him, saying:

No real lifter will neglect any body part because they want to get huge all around. But quads, leg extensions, hamstring leg curls, dumbbell incline presses, bicep curls, triceps pushdowns, lateral raises, rear lateral raises and cardio bikes will work for anyone looking to become a bodybuilder.

This article highlights fascinating details about the fitness influencer that probably even his die-hard fans did not know of.

Internet personality Sam Sulek during a workout session. Photo: @sam_sulek on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Sam Sulek is an Ohio native

The TikTok star (aged 22 as of 2023) was born on 22 February 2002 in Delaware, Ohio, USA. His older sister, Marissa Faye, is a baker, while his younger brother, Mark Sulek, is a professional golfer.

Sam Sulek’s parents reportedly died in a car accident a few years before he made his social media debut. However, scanty information exists about Sam Sulek’s family, as he prefers to keep his loved ones away from the spotlight.

He is an alumnus of Miami University

Regarding his education, Sam attended Delaware Hayes High. He later attended Miami University, where he studied Mechanical Engineering and graduated. Currently, he is focused on his content creation journey.

Sam Sulek has been a sports lover from a young age

The sportsman was originally a gymnast and diver, beginning at 8. In 2017, he started weight training and stopped doing gymnastics two years later to focus on diving fully.

Nonetheless, Sulek quit the sport when he was 18 (in 2020) to concentrate on weight training. He presently works with the fitness brand Hostile

He commands a huge social media following

Talented bodybuilder Sam Sulek began documenting his fitness journey on TikTok in July 2022. He gained notoriety due to his unedited training footage and educational commentary. Sulek boasts 2.6 million followers and 19.1 million likes on the platform as of 9 October 2024.

Sam Sulek posing for a photo. Photo: @sam_sulek (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In addition, he started posting fitness content on YouTube in January 2023. Sam documented his everyday workout routines and diet plans for his 3.7 million subscribers.

His most popular video, Fall Cut Day 25-Arms and Grocery Trip 230.2 Lbs, garnered 4.1 million views. With only 15 posts, Sam has 6 million Instagram followers.

Sam Sulek’s net worth is impressive

According to Hamariweb and StarsUnfolded, Sam is worth $2 million. His income primarily stems from his successful social media career, which includes ad revenue and sponsorships. Additionally, Sulek earns significant income through fitness coaching services.

His diet comprises mainly energy-giving foods and proteins

Sulek mainly eats calorie-dense foods like cereals, doughnuts and junk food. Most of his meals also contain proteins such as eggs, beans and meat

Sam Sulek’s height complements his weight

The Ohio native stands 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall. While various sources report Sam Sulek’s weight as 109 kilograms (240 lbs), this figure is subject to change due to his fitness journey that encompasses fluctuating bulking and cutting phases.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sam smiling for the camera (L). Sulek after a workout routine (R). Photo: @sam_sulek (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Over the years, Sam Sulek’s online popularity has constantly attracted interest in his personal life. Below are some frequently asked questions that fans are eager to uncover about the fitness guru:

When is Sam Sulek’s birthday?

The bodybuilder celebrated his special day every 22nd day of February. At 22, he has created a name for himself in the competitive fitness world.

What does Sam Sulek do for a living?

Sam is a bodybuilder and internet personality who documents his fitness journey online. He shows everything from quads to back and rear delts.

What is Sam Sulek’s training method?

The YouTube sensation focuses on a high training volume, often performing more than 20 sets per muscle group. However, his routine is flexible, allowing short rest periods between sets.

What does Sam Sulek eat in a day?

Bishop purportedly consumes around 5,000 calories daily. He often starts his day with 1,000 calories of chocolate milk and four servings of cinnamon toast crunch.

What supplements does Sam Sulek take?

Sulek mainly uses creatine, which helps him build muscle mass. He also consistently takes a pre-workout mix, which gives him energy for better performance during his training sessions.

Sam Sulek's before and after photos. Photo: @sam_sulek (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who is Sam Sulek’s girlfriend?

The TikToker is allegedly single. He prefers keeping details of his love life away from the public's prying eyes.

Sam Sulek’s determination and hard work make him a prominent figure in the fitness industry. He frequently posts his training routines and diet on social media, inspiring budding bodybuilders to achieve anything as long as they put their minds to it.

READ ALSO: Sam Hartman's age, height, weight, and career: The NFL star's bio

Sam Hartman is a talented quarterback who plays for the Washington Commanders in the NFL. As published on Briefly, he showcased exceptional skills and impressive stats during high school and college football.

Due to his numerous accolades, Sam Hartman's, family, career, and lifestyle have become a topic of discussion. Discover lesser-known facts about his life.

Source: Briefly News