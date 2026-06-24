A Louisiana man, allegedly fleeing police, was attacked by an alligator after jumping into a swamp

Despite suffering injuries to both arms, he continued running before being tracked down with drone technology

Authorities later joked that the alligator had returned to its 'regular patrol' after assisting in the unusual arrest

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A Louisiana man's attempt to escape police took a dramatic turn when he was attacked by an alligator after jumping into a swamp to avoid arrest. According to the video shared by the account @brutamerica on 10 June 2026, the bizarre incident has attracted global attention after authorities revealed that the suspect was injured by the reptile while trying to evade law enforcement officers.

Alligator floating over the clear waters in a river. Image: John Coletti

Source: Getty Images

Despite the attack, the man continued fleeing before eventually being captured with the help of drone technology. According to the Louisiana State Police, officers were responding to reports of a vehicle being driven recklessly when they spotted a Toyota that had allegedly struck a concrete barrier and suffered a blown tyre.

The vehicle was eventually stopped on Interstate 310 in St Charles Parish. However, the driver reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into a swamp below the elevated roadway. Authorities launched a search operation involving state troopers and local sheriff's deputies.

The suspect was later spotted near a nearby highway, but when officers approached him, he allegedly ran into another swampy area in a second attempt to avoid capture. It was during the second escape attempt that an alligator became an unexpected participant in the chase. Police said the animal attacked the man in the water, causing injuries to both of his arms.

Body camera footage shared publicly by the page @brutamerica later released by local media reportedly showed the alligator moving quickly through the water before making contact with the suspect. Remarkably, authorities said the man continued trying to evade arrest despite his injuries. Law enforcement officers eventually tracked him using drone technology and waited for him to emerge from the wooded area before taking him into custody. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment before being released.

The screenshot captured the footage of the man in the swamp with an alligator. Image: @brutamerica

Source: TikTok

Authorities see humour in unusual arrest

The man now faces several charges, including driving while impaired and resisting arrest. Additional charges linked to the earlier driving incident were also reportedly filed. While the situation could have ended much more seriously, authorities found humour in the unusual chain of events.

The St Charles Parish Sheriff's Office later shared a light-hearted social media post featuring an artificial intelligence-generated image of an alligator dressed as a police officer receiving a "Deputy of the Year" award.

Check out the TikTok video below:

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Source: Briefly News