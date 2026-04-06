A beautiful sight of congregants singing along to the brass band at the ZCC in Moria went viral on social media

The clip was shared on TikTok detailing that President Cyril Ramaphosa was among the Easter conference attendees

Social media users were moved by the powerful scene as the crowd sang along to the popular gospel song

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A group of congregants at the St Engenas ZCC was filmed moving to the powerful sounds of a brass band. Image: @LimChronicle

Source: Twitter

A powerful video of congregants at the St Engenas Zion Christian Church (ZCC) captured the hearts of many social media users.

The clip was shared on the TikTok account @anclimpopo on 5 April 2026, showing a large crowd at the Moria in Limpopo. They moved in unison to the iconic sounds of a brass band. playing a beloved gospel hymn.

The massive Easter event featured the President of the Republic and other ANC national leaders who joined thousands of worshippers for the annual Easter event.

A joyous moment at Moria

As the brass band struck up the popular gospel song Avulekile Amasango, the attendees broke into joyous singing and rhythmic movement. The sports field in TikTok account @anclimpopo's clip, where the crowds had gathered, was vibrant, with attendees showing off their different church uniforms.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the ZCC Easter gathering

The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users who were deeply moved by the post. Many viewers expressed their love and appreciation for the church, wishing they were among the attendees. Some said the video was too short and wished it had been recorded when the song started playing. One user said that when the Evangelical Lutheran Churches of Southern Africa come together, such gatherings are always powerful. Another viewer said the church was the reason he was where he is today, while saluting it.

Many social media users were touched by the video, with some wishing they were there. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Ayesha van Wyk 🇿🇦 commented:

"Easter weekend for the ZCC church in Moria. Amen. Love the energy of South African churches. Love the energy of my own St Martin Lutheran Church in Galeshewe, Kimberley, too. When we, the Evangelical Lutheran Churches of Southern Africa ( ELCSA), come together, it's just as powerful. Happy Easter. Amen 🙏

User @Tman(Rakgolo Taswana) said:

"The church that helped me to be where I am today. I salute St. Engenas."

User @Ruth Maletsholo Thutlwa added:

"It was lit. Yoh, I had an amazing Easter holiday."

User @Abe shared:

"Sion will always be my home, next time we will be there to join the prayers 💗🙏."

User @Alice Rakgotho said:

"This video is too short 😭."

User @Sean Pascal commented:

"I love this church, but it's no longer in my country, Zimbabwe. I wish it were still in existence."

3 Briefly News church-related articles

A young woman shared a video of a law enforcement officer stopping them for a breathalyser test while in a church uniform returning home.

A toddler handed her doll to the priest during the church baptism ceremony, and he honoured her strange but innocent request, leaving church attendees in stitches.

A former ZCC member left no stone unturned after slamming the church for disturbing ungodly practices during her visit to a local podcast, leaving social media users stunned.

Source: Briefly News