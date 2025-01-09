A white man's energetic dance moves at a lobola ceremony went viral on social media

A white man sets the internet ablaze with his impressive dance moves, which are captured on camera.

A white man shows off his energetic lobola dance moves in a viral TikTok video. Image: @shots_by_praise

Source: TikTok

Man energetic lobola moves

The gent, dressed in traditional attire, flexed his dance moves amid a massive crowd that went wild over his dance.

The clip posted by TikTok user @shots_by_praise shows the man breaking it down on the dance floor alongside a small boy. The guy's energetic move amused the online community, and the video gained a widespread online reaction.

It went on to become a hit on the platform, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within three days of its publication.

Take a look at the man busting off his impressive dance move in the video below:

SA loves the white man's energetic lobola moves

The online community reacted and was entertained by the gents' dance session as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.

Melany cracked a joke, saying:

"Mlungu having the time of his life. He waited his whole yoh life to pay that labolo."

Kgosi Swele said:

"Home work done perfectly! Such energy is needed for Tsonga Music. Give him land in Giyani and a wife."

Nakazicristine poked fun at the guy, adding:

"Dancing as soon as possible."

GiGi kweenan wrote:

"The dance speed matches the beat."

Babyprincess782 commented:

"Beautiful, wow, beautiful, wow, wow, beautiful."

