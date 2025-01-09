Little South African Girl Stuns Mzansi With Impressive Chopstick Skills

One little South African girl stunned the online community with her fantastic chopstick skills

The TikTok video went viral on social media, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

The post sparked conversation among netizens who gushed over the girl, and some expressed their thoughts

One little girl caught the attention of many people in South Africa after she was captured on camera eating with chopsticks.

A little girl showed off her impressive chopstick skills in a TikTok video. Image: @momo_blxckrose147

Source: TikTok

Little kid's chopstick skills wow, SA

Eating with chopsticks is gaining popularity in South Africa, and one girl seems to have mastered the technique.

The video shared by social media user @momo_blxckrose147 showcases how the girl sits on the floor and eats her noodles using chopsticks, which impressed many people in Mzansi. @momo_blxckrose147 says that the little one taught herself to eat with chopsticks.

It gained a widespread online reaction and became a hit on TikTok, amassing thousands of views, likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Take a look at the video of the little girl's fantastic chopstick skills below:

SA is amazed by the little girl's chopstick skills

The girl's chopstick skills impressed the online community as they headed to the comments section, applauding the little one for her excellent skills.

SmaletK said:

"Is she attending one of those Chinese schools, or it's from TV?? I'm impressed."

Thobilemhlane1 added:

"She is the ghel she thinks she is...my angel."

Precious Dlamini582 wrote:

"I love her, please."

Matlou expressed:

"Its not her fault. I would also show off my talent."

Peter Airl shared:

"I gave up with sticks, and I eat my sushi with a fork, please wake her to make a tutorial video.

Moipone Mrs B commented:

"Show off wena girl."

