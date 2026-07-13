American singer Takara Alford went viral after singing Joyous Celebration's Icherubi word for word, earning massive praise from South Africans

Takara appeared on SABC News following the overwhelming attention her cover received online

She took to Instagram to thank South African fans for the love and support, and Mzansi responded warmly

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Takara Alford thanked South Africans for their support. Image: Takara Alford

Source: Instagram

An American singer has left Mzansi absolutely gobsmacked after delivering a flawless rendition of Joyous Celebration's beloved gospel song Icherubi. Takara Alford, who hails from the United States, sang the track word for word, sparking widespread admiration across South African social media and beyond.

The video spread rapidly online, with South Africans in awe that someone from across the Atlantic could nail the song so convincingly. The buzz grew big enough to land Takara a feature on SABC News, a milestone that cemented just how deeply her performance had resonated with local audiences.

Takara shows love back to South Africa

Riding the wave of that viral moment, Takara returned to Instagram to pour gratitude back onto the people who had embraced her so warmly. In a reel she posted, she acknowledged the South African support and made it clear the love was very much mutual.

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Watch Takara Alford singing Icherubi in the reel that captured Mzansi's hearts in the Instagram post below:

Takara appreciates fans' heartfelt messages

Fans flooded Takara Alford's Instagram with love. Image: Takara Alford

Source: Instagram

South Africans flooded the comments with heartfelt messages, and Takara was quick to respond to each one personally, showing genuine appreciation for the connection she had built with a country she had never met in person.

Mzansi Keeps the energy going

The reactions in the comments section showed that the excitement had not died down at all since the original video went viral. Here is what fans had to say: @khomotso_kaye:

"Sis....Im still screaming 🗣️🗣️😍😍😊😊"

@takaraalford replied:

"@khomotso_kaye 🫵and STILL! 🤣 God is simply amazing! 🙌🏾"

@girl.attheback:

"We love you sis❤️🇿🇦"

@takaraalford replied:

"@girl.attheback I love y'all right back!💕✨🇺🇸"

See more comments in the Instagram post below:

Takara's warmth and humility in responding directly to fans only deepened the affection Mzansi already had for her.

For many South Africans, gospel music is not just entertainment but a deeply spiritual and cultural cornerstone, making her authentic delivery of Icherubi all the more meaningful.

Woman's soulful 'Jerusalema' rendition leaves Mzansi emotional

Previously Briefly News reported that a South African woman has gone viral after sharing a heartfelt rendition of the hit song Jerusalema on social media. Her powerful vocals and emotional performance captivated viewers, with many praising her natural talent and saying she deserves greater recognition.

The clip sparked an outpouring of admiration online, as social media users applauded her voice and encouraged her to pursue more opportunities in music.

Source: Briefly News