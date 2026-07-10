DJ Thuli Phongolo showed off her R60,000 Alaïa Le Coeur Grommet leather crossbody bag on Instagram

The luxury flex came shortly after she bought her mother a flashy car and was spotted wearing an expensive Rolex timepiece

Netizens have been debating what Thuli does for a living to afford her increasingly lavish purchases

Thuli Phongolo flaunted her R60,000 Alaïa bag, adding fuel to the fire. Image: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo is back in the spotlight, and this time it's a R60,000 designer handbag that is turning heads. The DJ and former actress shared a picture of herself carrying an Alaïa Le Coeur Grommet leather crossbody bag, and netizens had a lot of thoughts about it.

Thuli shows off latest luxury flex

Taking to X on Thursday, 9 July 2026, lifestyle account @busiwe_bubu posted the photo as well as the price tag. The post came at a moment when Thuli, who recently made headlines after purchasing a car for her mother, was also spotted flaunting a luxury Rolex watch on her Instagram stories.

The question doing the rounds online is a simple one: how does she afford these things? Thuli is a working DJ who regularly headlines events across South Africa, and her supporters are quick to point out that she is consistently booked and busy. Still, the sheer volume of luxury splurges in a short space of time has people talking. Not only that, but she is always vacationing in exotic places, including Dubai.

Mzansi pokes fun at Thuli P

Reactions from Mzansi were a mix of admiration, suspicion, and pure comedy:

@Zamgp1 said: "Thuli is monied, guys"

@Nonny___m was impressed: "She's monied🔥🔥"

@RealYenaLoyo exclaimed: "You know what, this encryption is not hate shame!"

@SagewaseSouthAh joked: "Ms Phongolo, you remember when you rocked that luxury bag?, bundle C, Exhibit C1:"

@ms_cheekbones remarked: "Y'all are setting her up now 🤣"

@Sbewu_ is counting down the days: "It's just a matter of time🤞"

@modisemoletsane gushed: "She still 🔥"

Whether fans are impressed or unconvinced, one thing is clear: Thuli Phongolo knows how to keep people talking.

Thuli Phongolo dropped R60,000 on an Alaïa bag. Image: Thulipongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo blasts Prince Kaybee

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuli Phongolo clapped back at Prince Kaybee's response to allegations that they were romantically involved. The former Generations: The Legacy actress revealed the number of men she has been involved with throughout her entire life.

The producer responded to Thuli, mentioning someone whom she had previously dated.

Source: Briefly News