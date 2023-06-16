Who is Paul Khoury, American actress Ashley Greene's husband?

Paul Khoury is an American-based Australian entrepreneur, director, actor, and photographer. He came into the limelight when he started dating American actress Ashley Greene, known for portraying Alice Cullen in the Twilight Saga film franchise. The couple married in a star-studded Twilight-themed wedding and have one child.

Paul Khoury and Ashley Greene had successful independent careers before they met. The two have also collaborated on several successful projects. Ashley had initially wanted to be a model but settled on acting because her height of 5 feet 5 inches was not tall enough for an American fashion model.

Paul Khoury's profiles summary and bio

Who is Ashley Greene Khoury married to?

The Twilight Saga actress is married to Australian entrepreneur, director, and actor Paul Khoury. The couple tied the knot in July 2018.

Paul Khoury's age

Ashley Greene's husband was born on 6th September 1988, in Australia. He is 34 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Paul Khoury's height

The Australian entrepreneur is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Paul Khoury and Ashley Greene's wedding

Paul met Twilight Saga star Ashley Greene through mutual friends in 2009, but their relationship was made public in 2013. They dated for about seven years before he proposed in December 2016. Paul Khoury's engagement happened when the two were hiking at the Bridal Veil Falls in New Zealand.

The lovebirds tied the knot in July 2018 at a colourful Twilight-themed wedding ceremony among the redwoods in San Jose, California. The star-studded ceremony had celebrities like Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron, Robbert Pattinson, and Aaron Paul.

Paul Khoury's daughter

Does Ashley Greene have a baby? Paul Khoury and the Twilight alum welcomed daughter Kingsley Rainn Khoury on 9th September 2022. Announcing the news on Instagram, Ashley wrote:

And just like that - everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered. The love we're engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world.

Paul Khoury's career

Paul is a United States-based director and professional photographer. A quick look at his Instagram reveals his passion for nature photography. In 2019, he co-launched the Joyride Trivia app that allows ride-share customers to win prizes by playing trivia games.

Ashley Greene's husband co-founded Hummingway Productions with the actress and two other business partners. The production company has directed ad campaigns for major global brands like Vanderhall, Hydrow, and Dior.

Khoury co-owns the Lokai bracelet company with his friend Steven Izen. They produce bracelets with inspirational messages. The pieces have two unique beads. The black bead is made with mud from the Dead Sea, the lowest point on the planet, to encourage wearers to be hopeful during difficulties.

The white bead has water from Mount Everest, the highest point on earth, to remind people to stay humble at the highest point in life. Lokai donates part of their profits to charities across the United States.

What shows is Paul Khoury in?

The multi-talented entrepreneur is also a writer, producer, and actor. According to his IMDB profile, Paul Khoury's movies and TV shows include Fridgeport animation, The Immaculate Room (2022), and White Dwarrf (2014).

Paul Khoury's net worth

The entrepreneur has an estimated fortune between $100,000 and $2 million in 2023. His wife, actress Ashley Greene, has an approximate net worth of $8 million.

Paul Khoury and his wife, Ashley Greene, have been together for over a decade, and their love is stronger than ever, as seen from their Instagram posts of each other. The two are also great parents to their only daughter Kingsley.

