Mamelodi Sundowns are moving on with life after Rhulani Mokwena and have begun beefing up its technical outfit

This has seen the Brazilians roping in the services of a performance analyst from Cape Town City, Paul Lamb

His addition to Sundowns is poised to bolster the club's technical prowess as the club strategically restructures

Mamelodi Sundowns have roped in the services of Cape Town City performance analyst Paul Lamb.

Mamelodi Sundowns' intention to dominate every facet of the game every season is reflected in the move to bolster its new-look technical outfit.

In the last few days, the Brazilians have moved in to secure the services of Cape Town City’s performance analyst, Paul Lamb.

Sundowns bolster technical staff

According to The South African, Masandawana is on the precipice of tying Lamb down. Several technical staff members left the club after Rhulani Mokwena's departure last month.

While some left the club, others resigned or did not have their contracts renewed, iDiski Times reported.

Lamb, renowned for his expertise, has collaborated with several DStv outfits during his time, including Cape Town Spurs and Maritzburg United.

His addition to the ranks is poised to bolster the club's technical prowess as Sundowns strategically restructures.

Sundowns recently appointed Romain Folz as the new assistant coach, along with Steve Komphela, Manqoba Mngqithi, and Wendell Robinson.

Additionally, the club welcomed Yardaan Valodia, a former Moroka Swallows analyst, as Lamb prepares to join the team after a pre-season camp in Austria.

Sundowns signs SuperSport United star

In related news, Briefly News reported that highly-rated defender Kegan Johannes joined Sundowns from PSL rivals SuperSport United.

The 23-year-old joins Masandawana despite being strongly linked with a move to Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

The league champions announced Johannes' arrival via X while the club celebrated the signing of Brazilian striker Arthur Sales.

“Masandawana, Defender Kegan Johannes has joined Bafana Ba Style on a multi-year deal! Let's welcome our newest addition to the team!"

Sundowns will head into next season seeking to defend their PSL title and aiming for silverware in the CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

