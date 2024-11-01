Mary Lou Retton's net worth, income source and assets in 2024

The topic of Mary Lou Retton’s net worth made headlines after her daughter revealed that she was critically ill and crowdfunded to offset her medical bill. This left many wondering how such a decorated ex-athlete did not have health insurance or enough savings to pay for treatment. This article explores Retton’s career earnings and entire financial portfolio.

Mary Lou Retton is an American retired gymnast widely recognised as the first woman to bag the all-around gold medal for the US in Olympic gymnastics. She won two silver and two bronze medals at the 1984 Summer Olympics. With such a successful career, it is only natural for fans to assume Lou has millions to her name. But how wealthy is the former sportswoman?

Mary Lou Retton's profile summary

Full name Mary Lou Retton Nickname America’s sweetheart Gender Female Date of birth 24 January 1968 Age 56 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Fairmont, West Virginia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 4’9’’ (145 cm) Weight 42 kg (93 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Shannon Kelley Children 4 (Shayla, Skyla, McKenna and Emma) Parents Ronnie and Lois Retton Siblings 4 Profession Former gymnast Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram

What is Mary Lou Retton’s net worth in 2024?

According to Market Realist, Mary Lou is worth $2 million. However, despite Retton’s millionaire status, her daughter announced that she was seriously sick on 10 October 2023 and could not pay her medical bill. Per RollingStone, the Instagram story read:

My mom has a rare form of pneumonia and is currently fighting for her life. She has been in the ICU for over a week and is unable to breathe on her own.

Mary Lou Retton’s children set up a crowdfunding account to help with their mom's medical expenses. As of 28 October 2024, the family has received $459,354 in donations for Mary, who is now out of hospital and recovering.

Nonetheless, it is essential to note that someone’s net worth is not only their earnings but also their investment projects and debts. As such, it is possible for someone to have a $2 million net worth and lack a ton of liquid money to pay for a massive hospital bill.

How did Mary Lou Retton make money?

Mary Lou Retton’s wealth primarily stemmed from her illustrious sporting career, lucrative brand deals, speaking engagements and divorce settlement from her long-time husband, Shannon. Below is a breakdown of her revenue-generating channels:

Mary Lou Retton’s gymnastics career

The ex-athlete took up gymnastics at the age of 8. Training under Károlyis, she won the American Cup in 1983. In addition, Retton bagged the American Classics in 1983 and, 1983 and 1984.

Unfortunately, five weeks before the 1984 Summer Olympics, Lou suffered a knee injury and had an operation. But this did not deter her goal, as she scored perfect 10s on vault and floor exercises during the competition.

This made her the first female gymnast from outside Eastern Europe to win the individual all-around gold.

Mary was named Sportswoman of the Year by Sports Illustrated for her stellar performance. She retired in 1986. In 1997, Mary was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

Mary Lou Retton's endorsements

During the 1990s, retired Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton appeared in advertisements for the drug chain Revco.

She was the first female sportswoman pictured on a Wheaties box, whose sales improved after her appearance. In 2019 and 2023, Lou became a spokesperson for Australian Dream and Colonial Penn Life Insurance, respectively.

Television appearances

Mary has starred in several films and TV shows, including Scrooged (1988), Knots Landing (1992), Baywatch (1993) and An Evening at the Improv (1994).

In 2018, she competed on season 27 of Dancing with the Stars, finishing ninth place. Mary Lou Retton’s income from the show was reportedly $125,000.

Divorce settlement

Retton exchanged nuptials with former football player Shannon Kelley in 1990. They divorced in 2018 after 28 years of marriage.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he reportedly paid her $1,950,597 worth of cash and property. Additionally, Lou received the duo’s 2015 Porsche Panamera.

FAQs

Lou’s achievements on the bars, beams and floors made her an icon in American sports. Here are some frequently asked questions about the retired gymnast:

How old is Mary Lou Retton?

Mary Lou (aged 56 as of 2024) was born on 24 January 1968 in Fairmont, West Virginia, USA. Her dad, Ronnie, managed a coal-industry transportation equipment firm.

Regarding Retton's education, she attended Fairmont Senior High School but dropped out to concentrate on her gymnastics career.

What did Mary Lou Retton do for a living?

Lou was a professional gymnast. After retirement, she signed deals with various brands and attended speaking events. However, Mary Lou Retton’s job was greatly affected by COVID-19.

What disease does Mary Lou Retton have?

The former athlete contracted pneumonia in 2023 and was in the hospital for about a month. During a January 2024 interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, she revealed that although she was still on oxygen, her health was improving.

Why does Mary Lou have no insurance?

Retton purportedly found insurance too expensive. She had previously paid for 30 orthopaedic surgeries during her active sporting days.

How much does Mary Lou Retton weigh?

The Fairmont native stands 4 feet 9 inches (145 cm) tall and weighs 42 kilograms (93 lbs). She features brown hair and eyes.

What is Mary Lou Retton doing today?

Mary is still healing from her 2023 near-death experience after her pneumonia diagnosis. She currently resides in Houston, Texas, USA.

Mary Lou Retton’s net worth sparked public interest in 2023 after her kids appealed for financial help to pay her medical bills. While many criticised her for not having insurance, others donated thousands of dollars to aid her.

