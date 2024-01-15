NaakMusiQ and DJ Tira posted some cute photos embracing their bromance

The DJs reunited for a studio session with several friends/ musicians and captured the memories

Some netizens gave Naak and Tira a bombastic side-eye for being suspiciously close

DJ Tira and NaakMusiQ shared cute photos together and raised eyebrows among netizens. Images: iamnaakmusiq, djtira

NaakMusiQ and DJ Tira recently reconnected for a studio session to start the year. Having last collaborated in 2020, the musicians shared some cute photos hugging and left netizens scratching their heads over their bromance.

DJ Tira and NaakMusiQ reunite for studio session

It looks like 2024 is off to a great start after DJ Tira and NaakMusiQ reconnected to make some magic.

In an Instagram post, the Superhero hitmakers posed for photos among several friends. Naak casually hugged Tira from behind while announcing that they'd been cooped up in the studio for four days prior to Tira sharing his studio session with Makhadzi:

"Studio camp day 4."

Mzansi weighs in on NaakMusiQ and DJ Tira's photos

Netizens couldn't help but be suspicious of the way NaakMusiQ hugged DJ Tira, where some claimed the men were more than just friends/ colleagues. Previously, DJ Shimza caught fire after netizens saw his photo with Diddy.

miss_myeni8 was concerned

"No ways, it doesn't look like everything is normal, why this hug?"

nkululeko5021 warned:

"Gugu, don't let him steal your man!"

mzwandileyoung_phakade04 wasn't impressed:

"Bearings, we don't like what you are doing, what is this now?

miss_myeni8 said:

"You're slowly exposing yourselves."

mfunekoshange wrote:

"You're making us suspicious."

Meanwhile, some fans were excited about Naak and Tira's music and defended their bromance:

zandilel predicted:

"There is a song coming!"

nocxymabika was happy:

"My brothers! I love how you guys have this bond, it's adorable!"

sunshine_phily said:

"I wish men would normalise these hugs and love each other without feeling like it’s wrong or they are gay."

dunisani87 addressed the trolls:

"That hug is to appreciate friendship, stop this nonsense!"

latrixjola_ said:

"If any man is bothered by this hug then they're probably gay."

Murdah Bongz speaks about friendship with Black Coffee

In more bromance updates, Briefly News shared Murdah Bongz' candid discussion about his years-long friendship with DJ Black Coffee:

"Black Coffee has been like a brother to me. Whatever I do not understand, I ask him, and I have looked up to him since the days of Black Motion."

The DJs have been tight for years, and their 16-year-old photo from when they were still hustling had fans in their feelings at how far they've come.

