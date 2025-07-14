Cape Town has been crowned Best City in the World by

The Telegraph Travel Awards

Over 20,000 UK travellers voted for Cape Town, placing it ahead of global powerhouses like Seville and Sydney

This recognition comes just six months after Time Out magazine also named Cape Town the world's best city

Cape Town was voted the Best City in the World again. Images: Supplied / Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Cape Town has done it again! The Mother City has just been named Best City in the World in the 2025 The Telegraph Travel Awards, as voted by over 20,000 UK readers.

This marks the seventh time Cape Town has claimed this international title, and incredibly, it's the second time this year alone that the city has been crowned the world's best destination.

The prestigious win comes hot on the heels of Cape Town's victory in Time Out's Best City rankings back in January. With more than 20,000 UK travellers casting their votes, Cape Town managed to beat global heavyweights like Seville and Sydney to claim the top spot once again.

Why the world loves Cape Town

According to City Sightseeing, there are countless reasons why everyone falls in love with Cape Town. The city offers an incredible mix of natural beauty, from the iconic Table Mountain, voted one of the New7Wonders of Nature, to world-class beaches stretching from Camps Bay to the penguin colony at Boulders Beach.

The Mother City boasts a Mediterranean climate with long summer days and consistent temperatures in the mid-twenties, making it perfect for year-round exploration. Visitors can experience everything from the colourful history of Bo-Kaap to the world-renowned Constantia Winelands, which dates back over 300 years.

Cape Town has also established itself as the culinary capital of South Africa, previously winning Condé Nast's Readers' Choice Awards as the best food city in the world. The adventure opportunities are endless, too, with activities ranging from hiking and shark-cage diving to paragliding and wine tasting.

James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, credits the win to serious hard work and local passion. He stated that the recognition comes from focused destination marketing efforts and the genuine warmth of Cape Town's people, who welcome visitors with open arms.

Briony Brookes, Chief Marketing Officer of Cape Town Tourism, says the back-to-back recognition is more than just bragging rights. She highlighted how Cape Town continues to outshine global destinations year after year by mixing bold creativity, stunning nature, and a culture full of heart.

The Telegraph praised Cape Town's "photogenic power," specifically mentioning the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Table Mountain's epic backdrop, and the stunning coastline stretching to the Cape of Good Hope.

With two global Best City titles in less than six months, Cape Town is having more than just a moment; it's leading a movement. The consistent international recognition proves that the Mother City's tourism strategy is working perfectly, and officials are committed to keeping the momentum going.

This latest accolade reinforces Cape Town's position as one of the world's must-visit destinations, combining natural beauty, rich history, incredible food, and adventure opportunities that few other cities can match.

Cape Town bagged the Best City in the World Travel Award again. Images: Ben1183/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News