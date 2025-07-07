South Africans hold several Guinness World Records in unique categories, including the largest ultramarathon, the longest sausage roll, and more

The country has achieved records in various fields, such as sports, food, and even art, including a painting done by an animal, which is the most expensive painting by an animal

People in Mzansi were impressed as they flooded the comments section, raving about the country and more

South Africans continue to make their mark on the global stage, proudly holding several Guinness World Records across a range of unique and inspiring categories.

Guinness World Records currently held by South Africans

A man who goes by the Facebook handle Cool Story Bru shared various records held by South Africans in a video that went viral online, leaving many impressed.

In the clip, he expressed how South Africa has the world's youngest cricket umpire, the world's oldest bungee jumper, and the largest ultramarathon in the world, the Comrades marathon.

Cool Story Bru added that a restaurant in Cape Town also holds a Guinness World Record for producing 207 varieties of milkshakes. Mzansi is home to natural resources, and it produces the largest diamond ever found, the biggest plum ever grown, and the world's longest sausage roll, which was 111.11 metres long. It also boasts various South Africans who hold scuba diving records, including the most skips over a rope in 12 hours.

He stated that the record for the longest surfboard on a paddleboard and the greatest distance by canoe on the ocean in 24 hours also belongs to South Africa.

"And even our animals are dominating. The most expensive goat ever sold comes from South Africa at R2,3 million, and the record for the most expensive painting by an animal was held by a South African pig named Pigcasso at R430,00, " said the Cool Story Bru.

South Africa has the biggest cycle race in the world, according to Guinness World Records, which is the Cape Town Cycle Tour. It also hosts the world’s largest Open Water Swimming Event, held in KwaZulu-Natal. Cool Story Bru ended by saying that South Africa also holds records in cricket, rugby, athletics, and more.

These records reflect South Africa’s diversity, resilience, and creativity. From endurance sports to community-driven events, South Africans continue to show the world what’s possible with passion and purpose. As more citizens aim to break boundaries and achieve greatness, the country’s name remains proudly engraved in the Guinness World Record books.

With many more record attempts planned for the future, it’s clear that Mzansi’s world-class spirit knows no bounds.

Mzansi reacts to SA's Guinness World Records feats

South Africans were proud as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Svieg Dlambula said:

"No soccer records?"

Stephen Kotze wrote:

"My people are awesome! I did the 'bloukars' bungy!"

Burton Allison cracked a joke, saying:

"And we have the fastest taxis on earth."

Nomthi Nyezi McKay added:

"I'm convinced Jesus resides somewhere in South Africa."

Syabonga Langa expressed:

"We're also the best country in the world."

EL Tee commented:

"Pretty sure unemployment record as well."

