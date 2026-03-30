A man posted a TikTok video showing people a snake that was in a body of water

The TikTok creator shared a rare look at a snake that was ready to deliver a bite

The video of the snake that was shared on social media went viral, as it gave people insight into how some snakes function

A video went viral as it showed people an up-close look at a snake. The viper was especially fascinating because it was underwater.

A man proved that snakes can bite underwater. Image: @hunterbennett491

Source: TikTok

The clip shared on TikTok captured the moment that a snake was in its natural habitat. The video posted on 27 March 2026 left people stunned by the man's recording of the snake.

In a TikTok video posted by @hunterbennett491, a man was near a large body of water. He was recording the snake that was settled underwater, waiting for prey. The man said that snakes can bite even while underwater, and he proved it by hovering his finger over the surface, and the snake moved to strike. Watch the video of the snake below:

TikTok viewers amazed by snake underwater

Many people were amazed that the snake, a cottonmouth, was on the lookout while in the water. Online users shared that they were mortified by the video of the snake. In a later video, Hunter Bennett said snakes are the least dangerous animals when out in the woods. He said the snake in the video could not get away from him when he recorded and was not attacking him. Read the comments below:

There are species of snakes that are comfortable in water. Image: Soonam Wooeser

Source: UGC

RebeccaEliRose commented:

"My first thoughts are snakes whenever I see rocks and shallow water 😬 I’m still traumatised by a den of water moccasins that we found when I was a kid 😭"

Conqueefstador wrote:

"I've seen cottonmouths in the water before, but not like that. I genuinely didn't know they'd hide in the muck and just wait on you. How in the world are there not more water snake bites every year? "

Logan said:

"I was bitten in the back underwater by a cottonmouth. I can tell you first-hand!"

whoswally7 said:

"When people told me to watch out for snakes in lakes and streams of water, and idk why, but I always thought they’d just be on top of the water😭"

Momma said:

"The way it looks like a leaf when I don’t have my glasses on 😭"

~✨Christina✨~ remarked:

"And this is reminder 1532 why I don’t walk around barefoot or swim in anything besides pools 🙅🏻‍♀️"

Caitlin was freaked out:

"I live on the river in the spring/summer, so for my mental health, this is AI."

Ericka Hollingshead 🫶🏻 said:

"This is one of the many reasons why I don’t want to swim in rivers and lakes anymore 😭"

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Source: Briefly News