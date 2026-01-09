Trevor Gumbi shared a bizarre story about a non-flushing toilet during a house visit in December, even wishing the place had burned down to hide the evidence

The comedian spent several minutes detailing the unflushed incident, turning the chat into an unexpected comedy of errors

Host Gareth Cliff abruptly halted the discussion, noting they had spent too much time on the topic and swiftly moved on to spare listeners

Mzansi comedian Trevor Gumbi turned a simple interview into an awkward toilet humour gold during his chat with Gareth Cliff.

The star, known for his sharp wit and TV roles, recounted a December house visit that spiralled into chaos when the loo refused to flush.

He even joked about hoping the entire house would burn down to cover his tracks, leaving no trace of the stubborn situation.

Gumbi, who once joked about "silly husband duties", could not stop describing the awkward story, but the joke just wasn't landing.

The story, shared with Cliff on his podcast, had Gumbi going into vivid details about the unflushed fiasco. What started as a light anecdote quickly unfolded into minutes of graphic storytelling, catching Cliff off guard with its persistence.

Watch the awkward moment in the video below, starting at 2:27:00 and ending at 2:29:35.

Cliff puts a lid on the flush fiasco

Proving that even seasoned comics can push a joke too far, Gumbi delved deeper into the details. Cliff was visibly uncomfortable and decided that enough was enough.

He interjected abruptly:

"We spent way too much time talking about your turd here. I do wanna move on."

The quip landed like a splash, steering the convo away from the potty talk and back to safer waters.

Cliff, famed for his no-nonsense hosting on Cliff Central and beyond, kept it professional yet playful, sparing the audience from further descent into the depths.

Trevor Gumbi's comedy roots shine through

Gumbi is a seasoned comedian recognised for his stand-up gigs.

The comedian has always thrived on bold humour. His ventures into acting, including roles in Cop & a Half and hosting duties, keep him relevant.

This toilet tale, though cut short, adds to his rep for unfiltered fun, proving he's not afraid to dive into the deep end.

Gareth Cliff, meanwhile, continues dominating podcasts with his Cliff Central empire, interviewing everyone from politicians to pop stars. His quick wit in handling Gumbi's detour shows why he's Mzansi's go-to for engaging chats.

Gareth Cliff dips into controversy

Not one to shy away from controversy, Cliff recently got in hot water for criticising a South African Medical Association vice chairperson, Zanele Bikitsha, for being "fat" and saying that she had "no business talking about health, or representing a medical association."

The comments came after Bikitsha appeared in an interview with the public broadcaster (SABC), detailing a sharp rise in alcohol-related hospital admissions during the festive season, including stabbings and violence that strains staff shortages and delays other care.

Gareth Cliff calls Joburg's top-earning executives "greedy pigs"

Reacting to Daily Maverick's compilation of top-earning executives in the City of Johannesburg, Cliff did not mince his words in berating them.

Briefly News previously reported that Cliff shared that South Africa had become "a gigantic trough for greedy pigs."

