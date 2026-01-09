On Thursday, 8 January 2026, Thuli Phongolo showed off a new look on her Instagram Stories

The actress and DJ, known for her long weaves and sleek low bun, flaunted a look that was a major departure from her usual style

Thuli Phongolo also invited her followers into the process, asking for advice on how to improve the hairstyle

Thuli Phongolo flaunts a new hairstyle.

Source: Instagram

Popular South African actress and DJ Thulisile ‘Thuli P’ Phongolo kicked off 2026 with a bold beauty move, debuting a new hairstyle on her Instagram account.

The actress, who briefly rejoined Generations: The Legacy in April 2025 to reprise her role as Namhla Diale before exiting the show again months later, is best known for her long weaves and her signature neat, low bun.

Leaning into the new year, new me energy, Thuli Phongolo decided to switch things up and debuted a new hairstyle for 2026. The DJ, who released her first single after years of being a wheel spinner, even asked her followers for advice on how to make her new hairstyle better.

Thuli Phongolo shows off her new hairstyle

On Thursday, 8 January 2026, Thuli Phongolo took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of herself showcasing her new look. In the video, Thuli Phongolo showed off a super-close buzz cut.

See the screenshot below:

Thuli Phongolo showed off her short hair.

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Thuli also turned to her followers for advice. In a follow-up post, she revealed she’s considering taking the look even further by changing the colour. She floated the idea of going blonde and invited fans to weigh in on whether she should make the switch. The DJ wrote:

“…thinking of going blonde, what shu say? 🤭”

See the screenshot below:

Thuli Phongolo asked her followers for hair advice.

Source: Instagram

Whichever colour the actress, who has always been a fashion-forward artist with an eye for high-end luxury items, decides to go with, Mzansi can rest assured that she will nail her new look.

Thuli Phongolo’s shortcut to fitness gets questioned

In other news, Thuli Phongolo was criticised online after the secret to her stunning physique was shared on social media.

An Instagram video posted by dickzenlong showed Thuli on a Body Roll Shaper, a machine that helps reduce cellulite and stretch marks, tighten skin and achieve a smoother complexion.

According to Sonder Private Clinic, the machine functions as a lymphatic roller machine, helping eliminate toxins and reduce swelling, while stimulating the lymphatic system to promote better health and a more toned appearance.

Like Boity Thulo, Thuli added the roller to her fitness regimen, and by the looks of things, it has been doing a great job.

Thuli Phongolo showed off a new Versace jacket.

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo shows off versace jacket worth R40k

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo showed off a Versace jacket with a hefty price tag, and it had tongues wagging.

The popular South African actress and DJ wore a blue jacket from the luxury fashion company, which was priced at an eye-popping R40,000. She completed her look with black heels and a black handbag and wore gold accessories.

