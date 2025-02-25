Faith Nketsi prioritises motherhood and recently explained that she is not comfortable sending her daughter Sky to crèche yet

The Have Faith star responded to a fan, saying she prefers homeschooling and engaging Sky in activities rather than leaving her with strangers

Nketsi, who first revealed Sky’s face in September 2023, continues to share adorable mother-daughter moments, including their recent trip to Paris with her mom

Faith Nketsi is taking motherhood seriously. The media personality recently explained why she is not yet comfortable with sending her daughter Sky to crèche.

Faith Nketsi explained why her daughter Sky will not attend crèche this year. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi talks about motherhood

We all know reality television star Faith Nketsi does not play when it comes to her daughter Sky. The popular socialite who shares Sky with her controversial ex-husband Nzuzo Njilo revealed why her baby is not yet attending créche. The model and influencer announced her divorce from Nzuzo Njilo on Instagram in November 2023. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that shut down the internet in April 2022.

The conversation started when a fan commented on an adorable video of the star homeschooling Sky. The fan noted that it was time for Faith Nketsi's daughter to attend créche. The Have Faith star responded saying, she had thought about it earlier this year but didn't feel comfortable leaving her daughter with strangers for such a long time. She wrote:

"I had this debate with myself at the beginning of the year and I just can’t bring myself to do it. I try my best with homeschooling her and I fill her life with mural activities. I know she’s ready for crèche, but my brain can’t comprehend my little 2-year-old being with strangers for that many hours."

Faith Nketsi opened up about some motherhood decisions. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

A look at Faith Nketsi's adorable moments with Sky

Faith Nketsi has been killing her role as a mother, despite her busy schedule. Although she tried to keep her daughter away from social media first shared baby Sky's face on her Instagram in September 2023. She has been posting pictures and videos of the adorable moments she spends with Sky and also opened up about her pregnancy journey.

The media personality has been sharing cute pictures and videos of her baby girl on her timeline since revealing her face to her fans. She recently posted pictures while living it up with her daughter and mom in Paris, and also gave fans a glimpse of her lux birthday party.

Source: Briefly News