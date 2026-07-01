A woman's sister surprised their Gogo with a luxury private chef experience at home in a TikTok video

The fine dining experience honoured the elderly as they enjoyed food for their meat-loving taste buds

The video of the soft life for gogos was heartwarming to many viewers who loved watching the ladies enjoy themselves

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A private chef cooked for grandmothers in a TikTok video. Image: @life_over_65

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming display of gratitude and ubuntu, a group of elderly women surprised her with a private fine-dining experience. Through the professional service of a private chef, the gogos were treated like royalty. In the video shared on 22 June 2026, enjoying a gourmet menu featuring perfectly prepared meat for Xhosa women who love meat.

In Mzansi, gogos are far more than just family members; they are the bedrock of the community and the living embodiments of wisdom and care. The video by the @life_over_65 creators showed the efforts of a woman who ensured that their mother is living her best life.. By introducing the elderly to the "soft life", they received more than just a meal. The sight of gogos being served gourmet dishes in their own space serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of intergenerational connection, successfully bridging the gap between traditional respect and modern luxury. Watch the video below:

South Africa applauds gogo

The video made a lot of people happy on social media. Viewers loved seeing the grandmothers get so much love and care. Many people in the comments praised the beautiful idea, and some even joked about wanting to marry the handsome chef. Others were inspired to do the same special thing for their own families who love meat. Viewers felt that treating elders to luxury experiences is the ultimate way to show gratitude. Giving them a taste of the "soft life" honours their years of sacrifices, brings them pure joy, and shows that fine dining and comfort belong to them, too. Read the comments below:

Many people reflected on the importance of the elderly in their community. Image: Mustak Jaman / Pexels

Source: UGC

kellymthethwa_ was moved by the video:

"I love love love this act of love ❤️kwa Mcanyana ko Mayeza my mums side, we love meat too."

Present Dad👔🧥👞🎩👨‍👧‍👧 wrote:

"They are very beautiful as expected 😎"

_black_bird_0 added:

"And your sister got them such a genuinely nice oke man!"

Gugusimz_Mdlalose wrote:

"Manje u chef ushadile yini. Asking for a friend 😬"

ATLEHANG DELI PRUDY wondered:

"Beautiful work,how much did he charge you?"

tchabalala1969 wanted the gogo to get even more:

"But the meat is just enough maybe because I love meat 😅"

Hlehle added:

"I’m going to be your sister soon, from my mouth to God's ears. We love meat at home😭🔥🗣️🙌🏾"

Other Briefly News stories about gogos

Source: Briefly News