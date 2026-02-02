A young South African woman went viral after pranking a taxi driver by claiming he was her long-lost father.

With tears, denial and pure confusion at a taxi rank, one prank turned into a viral moment that reminded Mzansi why everyday interactions often make the best entertainment. Known for her funny pranks, Ashante pulled yet another one on a taxi driver.

A light-hearted prank left South Africans laughing after a woman approached a taxi driver and claimed he was her long-lost father. The video was shared by @its.ashante on 1 February 2026 and quickly went viral for its convincing acting and the driver’s priceless reaction. In the clip, the woman finds the driver sitting in his taxi during a break and suddenly confronts him, insisting that he is her dad.

The prank escalated when the woman began crying and emotionally calling the driver “Daddy,” while accusing him of abandoning her mother years ago. The visibly confused taxi driver repeatedly denied knowing her or her mother, trying to make sense of the situation as commuters and bystanders looked on. His calm but baffled response only made the moment funnier for viewers watching online.

What impressed many South Africans was the woman’s commitment to the act. From her trembling voice to her emotional breakdown, viewers praised her ability to stay in character despite the driver’s firm denials. The prankster later clarified in her caption, writing: ‘Disclaimer: Consent was given. Lawyers can relax,’ easing concerns about whether the driver had agreed to be part of the joke.

Mzansi flooded the comments with laughter, applauding both user @its.ashante's acting skills and the taxi driver’s composed reaction. Many joked that she deserved an acting award, while others praised the driver for handling the situation respectfully. The video joined a growing list of South African prank content that blends humour, emotion and everyday taxi-rank moments that resonate widely online.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Andre commented:

"Why is no one talking about her acting skills? 😭🔥"

Seipati commented:

"There’s a part of him that thinks this might be true. 😅😅"

Mega commented:

"He thought you were kidding until he saw the tears. 🤣"

LuLo commented:

"Awww he’s kinda confused but feeling bad at the same time. 😭😂"

Mbali_zezulu commented:

"Girl.....when you started crying, I followed you...🤣"

Katleho Nqhae commented:

"Please do this a lot, I will promote and recommend you. This month only, I guarantee 10k followers. 😂💔"

Zeekay commented:

"He's a kind man. 😂"

Ntathu Zungu commented:

"Sisi, I need to see you on bigger screens. Your acting skills? Top tier. 😂😂"

