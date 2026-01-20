Get to know Vito Coppola: Key facts about the Strictly Come Dancing pro

Vito Coppola began dancing at the age of 6. In 2023, he won the 21st series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside his celebrity dance partner Ellie Leach. Vito is also best known for his appearance on the 16th series of Ballando con le Stelle. In 2023, he revealed the secret behind his love for dance via a Facebook post that read:

Dancing is my way of expression. Every time I do it, I feel free and entirely on fire. I consider myself lucky that I get to do what I love every day. If I can make someone smile or make their day better as they watch me dance, then I have accomplished my life’s mission.

Vito Coppola at The Royal Festival Hall in 2025 (L). The dancer with Ellie Leach at The O2 Arena in 2024 (R). Photo: Jeff Spicer, Joe Maher (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Vito won the first Italian championship at the age of 10 in the Juveniles category.

in the Juveniles category. He won the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special alongside dance partner Scarlett Moffatt.

alongside dance partner Scarlett Moffatt. Coppola is multilingual and is fluent in English, Spanish, Italian and Russian.

Vito Coppola’s profile summary

Full name Vito Coppola Date of birth 27 September 1992 Age 33 years old (as of January 2025) Birthplace Salerno, Italy Nationality Italian Marital status In a relationship (Reportedly) Girlfriend Valentina Sica Siblings 1 Profession Dancer, choreographer, internet sensation Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

Insights into Vito Coppola’s early life and family background

Vito was born and raised on a family farm in Eboli, Italy. On 15 July 2025, the dancer shared a cooking tutorial video on YouTube, in which he prepared pasta alla norma alongside his mother, Rosa Coppola. Although Vito’s dad’s name is less widely publicised, he was his son’s dance teacher growing up.

Coppola often recounts how, as a child at his father’s dance school, he had to ensure the floors and toilets were clean before being allowed to begin his dance classes. Vito occasionally posts reels featuring his grandmother (nonna) and has dedicated some of his wins to his family.

Choreographer Vito Coppola. Photo: @vitocoppola on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

He shares a close relationship with his look-alike brother

Coppola has a younger sibling, Jonathan. On 18 July 2024, the choreographer took to Instagram to celebrate his brother’s special day. He wrote:

Happy birthday to my favourite human. I love you more than anything in this world. You are not only my brother, but you are my heart!

On 18 July 2025, Vito also penned a heartfelt message to Jonathan, writing:

My brother is the most important person in my life. Sometimes people find it annoying that their younger siblings follow them wherever they go and copy everything they do, but for me, it is a privilege that my brother shares in my life.

Vito and his brother, Jonathan Coppola. Photo: @jonathan_copp, @vitocoppola (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Vito Coppola has competed in various national dancing championships

Vito has won numerous dancing competitions at provincial, regional and inter-regional levels. He was selected by the FIDS (Federazione Italiana Danza Sportiva) to represent Italy at the Team Match in Germany when he was 10 years old.

Later, Coppola became a three-time World Championship finalist and a European Cup Winner. After reaching a world ranking of number 8, he retired from the competitive circuit at 28 to concentrate on performing and choreography. On his website, Vito reflects on his career journey since childhood, saying:

Passion, energy and my love for the art of movement have kept me motivated over the years. Dance has taught me that true emotions are the driving force of life.

He won the 16th season of Ballando con le Stelle

Coppola joined the Italian version of the British reality TV competition Strictly Come Dancing (Ballando con le Stelle) in 2021 as a professional.

Together with his partner, singer-songwriter Arisa, he was crowned the winner of the series. The following year, Vito was appointed as a professional on the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing. He was paired with Fleur East, and they finished as runners-up.

Arisa and Vito Coppola during the 2021 Ballando Con Le Stelle TV show photocall at Auditorium Rai. Photo: Ernesto Ruscio

Source: Getty Images

Vito is an accomplished cook: He refers to food as his “first love”

Coppola won the 19th series of the BBC cooking competition Celebrity MasterChef. Judge Joh Torode praised him for “showcasing his life on a plate”. During the show, Vito spoke about his love for food, per OK! Magazine. He revealed:

I started eating even before I began dancing. To me, food is life, and love is the best ingredient.

Coppola often refers to choreography as “making a dish” to integrate his love for dance and food.

His dating history includes an ex he met on the dancefloor

Vito and personal brand strategist Valentina Sica sparked dating rumours in July 2025 after the former posted a photo of themselves on his Instagram Stories.

However, neither party has commented on the nature of their relationship. Coppola dated Arisa for approximately one year before their split in mid-2022. He has previously been romantically linked with fellow Strictly professional Jowita Przystal and presenter Helen Skelton.

Vito Coppola at the 2025 Pride of Britain Awards (L). The dancer with his mom, Rosa (R). Photo: Ian West via Getty Images, @vitocoppola on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Coppola has 444k Instagram followers and 13.3k followers on X. Additionally, his YouTube channel boasts 10k subscribers as of 5 January 2026. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

Does Vito Coppola have a twin brother?

Vito Coppola's brother, Jonathan Coppola, is his junior. According to his Instagram bio, he is a certified economist.

Coppola and Leach have never been romantically involved. In fact, he often refers to the Coronation Street star as his “little sister”.

Wrapping up

Vito Coppola gained notoriety for appearing as a professional dancer on Ballando con le Stelle (Dancing with the Stars). But beyond the dancefloor, he is a culinary expert who won the 2024 season of Celebrity MasterChef.

READ MORE: Who is Pete Wicks? All about the TOWIE star and Strictly Come Dancing semi-finalist

As Briefly.co.za published, Pete Wicks launched his entertainment career when he joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex in 2015. He was cast on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in 2018 and later joined Celebs Go Dating from 2019 to 2022.

In September 2024, Wicks competed on Strictly Come Dancing. As an author, he has published books, including For the Love of Frenchies: The Dogs that Changed My Life and Never Enough: My Words Unfiltered.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News