Is Helen Skelton in a relationship? Inside the TV presenter's love life

Is Helen Skelton in a relationship? This is a question that most of the star's fans have been asking after she was spotted on April 18, 2025, wearing a flashy ring. Her ring looked like a wrap-around style that caught the light and was impossible to miss, sparking speculation about her potential engagement.

Helen Skelton is celebrated for her dynamic presence on shows like “Blue Peter” and “Countryfile.” Photo: @Helen Skelton on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Helen is single , probably focusing on her career and raising three children .

, probably focusing on her career and raising . Skelton was previously married to popular hockey player Richie Myler from 2013 to 2022 .

from . Although there are speculations of her being engaged, she has yet to address the allegations.

Skelton once dated Scottish soccer player David Graham.

Helen Skelton's profile summary

Full name Helen Elizabeth Skelton Gender Female Date of birth July 19, 1983 Age 41 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Carlisle, Cumbria, England Current residence Cumbria, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 2 inches Father Richard Skelton Mother Janet Skelton Siblings Gavin Skelton Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Richie Myler Children Ernie, Louis, and Elsie Education Appleby Grammar School, Cumbria Institute of the Arts Profession English television presenter Net worth $6 million

Is Helen Skelton in a relationship?

The English television presenter is single. Rumours about her potential engagement sparked when she was photographed wearing a flashy ring on the fourth finger of her left hand. Despite the speculations, she has yet to confirm or deny the allegations.

Helen Skelton at the TV Choice Awards 2024 at the Hilton Park Lane on February 12, 2024, in London, England. Photo by Karwai Tang

Source: Original

Is Helen Skelton married?

Helen Skelton is not married. She was previously married to England rugby league player Richie Myler, whom she met through mutual friends in 2011.

The celebrity couple got engaged in March 2012 and married in December 2013. Together, they had three children: Ernie, Louis, and Elsie. The couple separated in April 2022, just months after the birth of their third child, and their divorce was finalised in early 2024.

Why did Helen Skelton and Richie Myler separate?

Skelton and Richie's split was sudden and unexpected. Skelton said she "didn't see it coming" and was shocked by Myler's decision to leave the family home and enter a relationship with Stephanie Thirkill.

In her book In My Stride: Lessons Learned Through Life and Adventure, Skelton reflects that she was consumed by a significant house renovation during lockdown. As a result, she missed signs that their marriage was in trouble. She wrote,

I was in shock. I know that following break-ups, people often say they didn’t see it coming and it sounds like a cliche, but that was me.

Helen experienced emotional turmoil and struggled to tell her parents about the split. She only confided when her father noticed she was spending much time alone with her children and came to support her.

Additionally, she joined Strictly Come Dancing, a British dance contest show, to "put a big smile" on her face and distract herself from the pain. She recounted,

I did Strictly this year because sometimes you just need to jump on the opportunity and chance to put a big smile on your face.

Helen Skelton and Richie Myler at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in Partnership with TSB at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 31, 2016, in London, England. Photo by Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Helen Skelton's and David Graham's relationship history

Helen was previously in a relationship with David Graham, a Scottish footballer, but it ended in 2008. This is after Graham was caught sending inappropriate texts to a glamour model. Skelton said this break-up was pivotal, eventually leading her to meet Myler.

Are Gethin and Helen in a relationship?

Gethin Jones and Helen are not in a relationship. They are friends and co-presenters on the TV show Morning Live, whose on-screen chemistry and banter have gotten viewers to speculate that the duo is a couple.

Does Helen Skelton have a partner now?

The talented presenter is single, and there are no reports of her having any romantic partner. Following her split from Richie Miller in 2022, she has not publicly introduced any new boyfriend.

Richie Myler and Helen Skelton at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 Awards at the Echo Arena on December 17, 2017, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Are Dan Walker and Helen Skelton in a relationship?

Dan Walker and Helen Skelton are not in a romantic relationship but share a long-standing friendship. The duo first met in 2012, on Blue Peter, and they were both working on the show's The Big Olympic Tour.

During an interview, Dan addressed the nature of their friendship. He said,

We've been really good pals for so long and we know what makes each other tick, and we're very comfortable in each other's spaces.

Helen Skelton's cleft palate campaign

The British TV personality has partnered with Operation Smile, a nonprofit medical service organisation, to help children born with cleft palate. She has travelled to India as part of the organisation, assisting in corrective surgery for children.

Helen Skelton posing with her medal after completing the 2014 London Marathon on April 13, 2014, in London, England. Photo by Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Skelton, whose full name is Helen Elizabeth Skelton (age 41 as of May 2025), was born in Carlisle, Cumbria, England on July 19, 1983 . She grew up on a dairy farm in Kirkby Thore, Cumbria.

. She grew up on a dairy farm in Kirkby Thore, Cumbria. Skelton's brother, Gavin Skelton, is a professional footballer.

Helen's net worth is estimated at $6 million.

Helen graduated from the Cumbria Institute of the Arts with a degree in journalism. She began her broadcasting career at Border ITV and CFM Radio before joining BBC Radio Cumbria at age 23.

CFM Radio before joining BBC Radio Cumbria at age 23. Skelton kayaked 2,010 miles down the Amazon River for Sport Relief in 2010, breaking two Guinness World Records : the longest solo journey by kayak and the longest distance kayaked by a woman in 24 hours.

down the Amazon River for Sport Relief in 2010, : the longest solo journey by kayak and the longest distance kayaked by a woman in 24 hours. Helen has presented coverage of major sporting events, including the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, Wimbledon, and the FA Women's Super League.

"Is Helen Skelton in a relationship?" has been among the frequently asked questions about the British TV personality. After her break-up from her longtime husband, Richie Myler, Helen has remained single and focused on her career and raising her three kids.

