Who is Diane McInerney? Age, family, career, Inside Edition, profiles

Diane McInerney is famous for her frontline role on the Inside News before the show was cancelled in 2017. Today, she is New York’s based reporter for the CBS Inside Edition. Before joining CBS in 2003, she was a reporter for WNYW-TV in New York, covering breaking and Live news. How well do you know the reporter?

Diane McInerney attends ACCF Impact Benefit and Auction at Chase Contemporary on September 10, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Sylvain Gaboury

Source: Getty Images

Diane McInerney's net worth is estimated to be about $2 million. This is from her successful career as a news reporter and anchor. She has built up her career at CBS for several years now, and the sky is just but the limit for her.

Diane McInerney's profile summary and bio

Full name: Diane McInerney

Diane McInerney Year of birth: September 2, 1971

September 2, 1971 Diane McInerney age: 50 years as of 2021

50 years as of 2021 Nationality: American

American Gender: Female

Female Alma mater: St. John’s University

St. John’s University Famous as: New reporter and journalist

New reporter and journalist Alma mater: S t. John’s University

t. John’s University Height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Edward Palermo

Edward Palermo Ex-fiancée: Don Felder

Don Felder Children: Two

Two Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Diane McInerney Instagram: dianemcinerney

Early life

The journalist was born on September 2, 1971, in New York City. After graduating from high school, she joined St. John’s University, where she later graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

Diane McInerney's career

American TV journalist Diane McInerney, of the show 'Inside Edition,' reports across the street from Trump Tower (at 721 Fifth Avenue), New York, January 10, 2017. Photo: Mark Reinstein

Source: Getty Images

After graduating from high school, she worked with WNYW-TV as a reporter. Then, after a few years, she started working with News 12. The news anchor debut came when she started featuring in the television series The Insider, which aired on CBS.

However, in 2017, the series was cancelled after low ratings. After this, she started featuring as a weekend host in a new program titled Inside Edition, which also aired on the CBS channel. The show featured news and stories from the entertainment industry.

Family

She was married to Long Island attorney Edward Palermo and the two share two children. Diane McInerney's daughters are Ava and Olivia.

What happened to Diane McInerney?

Don Felder and Diane McInerney attend ACCF Impact Benefit and Auction at Chase Contemporary on September 10, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Sylvain Gaboury

Source: Getty Images

In 2020, the former news anchor was engaged to the singer and songwriter Don Felder. Don was the former guitarist of The Eagles band. Don, who was then 72 years, was engaged to the beauty on January 19, 2018.

The engagement happened at sunset on a beach in Malibu, California. He proposed with a custom-made 5-carat diamond ring. Don was previously married to Susan Pickersgill for almost three decades before the two divorced. Diane was also previously married to the Long Island attorney Edward Palermo.

Don and Diane called it quits after just nine months of being engaged. This came after Diane found the long-distance relationship draining for her and quite challenging. However, according to TMZ, their 24-year age gap difference did not contribute to their split.

What is Diane McInerney doing now?

Today, she is a weekend host in a new program titled Inside Edition, which also airs on the CBS channel. She also steps in as a weekday host when needed.

Does Diane McInerney still work at Inside Edition?

The award-winning journalist is a New York-based correspondent for the CBS show The Inside Edition.

Diane McInerney has proven to be good at what she does over the years. She is a celebrated reporter and journalist for CBS television. Her contribution to the news world continues to be felt.

