Ian Somerhalder's net worth, age, children, wife, movies, TV shows, height, profiles
Exactly who is Ian Somerhalder? When it comes to Somerhalder, most of The Vampire Diaries fans have probably recognised him from some of his previous roles. He is an American actor, model, activist, and director. This article contains everything you would love to know about Ian Somerhalder's net worth, family, and much more.
What is Ian Somerhalder's net worth? His fans frequently ask this question following his successful acting career that has spanned for years. Ian became known to TV drama audiences for playing Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries and Boone Carlyle in Lost. How old is he? Does he have a family? Get this and much more that includes Ian Somerhalder's movies and tv shows.
Ian Somerhalder's profiles
- Сеlеbrаtеd Nаmе: Іаn Ѕоmеrhаldеr
- Full Nаmе: Іаn Јоѕерh Ѕоmеrhаldеr
- Gеndеr: Маlе
- Аgе: 43 уеаrѕ оld in 2021
- Віrth Dаtе: Dесеmbеr 8, 1978
- Віrth Рlасе: Соvіngtоn, Lоuіѕіаnа, Unіtеd Ѕtаtеѕ
- Nаtіоnаlіtу: Аmеrісаn
- Ian Somerhalder height: 1.77 m
- Wеіght: 71 kg
- Маrіtаl Ѕtаtuѕ: Маrrіеd
- Wіfе: Nіkkі Rееd
- Ian Somerhalder's daughter: Воdhі Ѕоlеіl Rееd Ѕоmеrhаldеr
- Рrоfеѕѕіоn: Аmеrісаn асtоr, mоdеl, асtіvіѕt аnd dіrесtоr
- Nеt Wоrth іn 2021: $12 mіllіоn
- Ian Somerhalder's Instagram: @iansomerhalder
- Ian Somerhalder's Twitter: @iansomerhalder
Background info
How old is Ian Somerhalder? He was born on December 8, 1978, in Covington, Louisiana, United States. Therefore, Ian Somerhalder's age is 43 years as of 2021. Ian Somerhalder's parents are Robert, the father who works as a building contractor, and Edna, his mother who used to be a massage therapist. His father was of French descent, and his mother was Irish. He has one brother, Robert, and one sister, Robyn.
Ian Somerhalder's wife
In 2015, he married Nikki Reed, a famous actress, singer and model. Two years into their marriage, they were blessed with a daughter. Nikki and Ian Somerhalder's baby is called Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.
Other ladies he has dated include actress Maggie Grace, Megan Auld, and the Bulgarian-Canadian actress Nina Dobrev. Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev's relationship spanned three years.
Career & rise to fame
Being an active and athletic kid, Ian loved outdoor activities such as horse riding and soccer. While growing up, he was always fascinated with the world of show business. That explains his interest in modelling at an early age.
He started modelling at the tender age of 10. During the time, he earned awards and accolades as a supermodel. However, he did not rest into his career until he bagged the role of Hamilton Fleming in a spin-off series of Dawson's Creek titled Young Americans.
In 2004, he featured in Lost, a cult TV series where he played Boon Carlyle. He only appeared in the first twenty episodes of the series, which gained him a massive following and exposed his acting skills to the public.
In 2009, he appeared in The Tournament, an American film where he appeared as an assassin. He was later cast for the show The Vampire Diaries, which opened incredible doors for his career. His acting skills and prowess were praised, and he won numerous awards for the role. Some of the awards he won are the Teen's Choice Awards and People's Choice Awards.
In October 2012, Ian was cast in the film Time Framed. Then, in April 2018, he was cast in the role of Dr Luther Swann as a series in the Netflix science fiction-horror series V Wars. The series premiered on December 5, 2019, and was cancelled in March 2020.
Charity works
Besides acting and modelling, he is actively engaged in philanthropic work. He was always expressed his concern about global warming and the depletion of natural resources. This led him to initiate the Ian Somerhalder Foundation, in 2008, for environmental conservation and creating awareness about protecting the environment.
Besides, he also supports the Love Letter to the South, a charity organisation that renovates the Katrina hurricane-affected areas across America.
- 1998: Celebrity
- 2001: Life as a House
- 2002: Changing Hearts
- 2002: The Rules of Attraction
- 2004: In Enemy Hands
- 2004: The Old Man and the Studio
- 2006: National Lampoon's TV: The Movie
- 2006: Pulse
- 2006: The Sensation of Sight
- 2008: The Lost Samaritan
- 2009: Wake
- 2009: The Tournament
- 2010: How to Make Love to a Woman
- 2013: Caught On Tape
- 2013: Time Framed
- 2014: The Anomaly
TV shows
- 1997: The Big Easy
- 1999: Now and Again
- 2000: Young Americans
- 2001: Anatomy of a Hate Crime
- 2002: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
- 2002: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- 2003: CSI: Miami
- 2004: Fearless
- 2004–2007; 2010: Lost
- 2004: Smallville
- 2007: Marco Polo
- 2007: Tell Me You Love Me
- 2008: Lost City Raiders
- 2009: Fireball
- 2009–2017: The Vampire Diaries
- 2014: Years of Living Dangerously
- 2019: V Wars
- 2020: Kiss the Ground
Awards
- 2002: Young Hollywood Awards for the category Exciting New Face
- 2006: Screen Actors Guild Award for the category of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- 2011: Teen Choice Awards
- 2012 Teen Choice Awards for the category of Choice TV Actor Fantasy/Sci-Fi and Choice
- 2012: Fright Night Awards category of Favorite Male TV/Movie Vampire.
- 2014: Young Hollywood Awards
- 2015: Teen Choice Award for Choice TV: Liplock
Net worth
The American actor and model has a net worth of $12 million. He has gained his wealth primarily from his acting and modelling career. He also attributes his success to his loving wife, Nikki. Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed have collaborated to building their value.
Above is every detail you would love to know about Ian Somerhalder's net worth, age, career, family, and more. He has won the hearts of millions of people through his ever-brightening acting skills. Briefly.co.za wishes him the very best in his career and life endeavours.
