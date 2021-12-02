Exactly who is Ian Somerhalder? When it comes to Somerhalder, most of The Vampire Diaries fans have probably recognised him from some of his previous roles. He is an American actor, model, activist, and director. This article contains everything you would love to know about Ian Somerhalder's net worth, family, and much more.

What is Ian Somerhalder's net worth? His fans frequently ask this question following his successful acting career that has spanned for years. Ian became known to TV drama audiences for playing Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries and Boone Carlyle in Lost. How old is he? Does he have a family? Get this and much more that includes Ian Somerhalder's movies and tv shows.

Ian Somerhalder's profiles

Сеlеbrаtеd Nаmе: Іаn Ѕоmеrhаldеr

Іаn Ѕоmеrhаldеr Full Nаmе : Іаn Јоѕерh Ѕоmеrhаldеr

: Іаn Јоѕерh Ѕоmеrhаldеr Gеndеr: Маlе

Маlе Аgе: 43 уеаrѕ оld in 2021

43 уеаrѕ оld in 2021 Віrth Dаtе: Dесеmbеr 8, 1978

Dесеmbеr 8, 1978 Віrth Рlасе: Соvіngtоn, Lоuіѕіаnа, Unіtеd Ѕtаtеѕ

Соvіngtоn, Lоuіѕіаnа, Unіtеd Ѕtаtеѕ Nаtіоnаlіtу: Аmеrісаn

Аmеrісаn Ian Somerhalder height: 1.77 m

1.77 m Wеіght : 71 kg

: 71 kg Маrіtаl Ѕtаtuѕ : Маrrіеd

: Маrrіеd Wіfе : Nіkkі Rееd

: Nіkkі Rееd Ian Somerhalder's daughter : Воdhі Ѕоlеіl Rееd Ѕоmеrhаldеr

: Воdhі Ѕоlеіl Rееd Ѕоmеrhаldеr Рrоfеѕѕіоn: Аmеrісаn асtоr, mоdеl, асtіvіѕt аnd dіrесtоr

Аmеrісаn асtоr, mоdеl, асtіvіѕt аnd dіrесtоr Nеt Wоrth іn 2021: $12 mіllіоn

$12 mіllіоn Ian Somerhalder's Instagram : @iansomerhalder

: @iansomerhalder Ian Somerhalder's Twitter: @iansomerhalder

Background info

How old is Ian Somerhalder? He was born on December 8, 1978, in Covington, Louisiana, United States. Therefore, Ian Somerhalder's age is 43 years as of 2021. Ian Somerhalder's parents are Robert, the father who works as a building contractor, and Edna, his mother who used to be a massage therapist. His father was of French descent, and his mother was Irish. He has one brother, Robert, and one sister, Robyn.

Ian Somerhalder's wife

In 2015, he married Nikki Reed, a famous actress, singer and model. Two years into their marriage, they were blessed with a daughter. Nikki and Ian Somerhalder's baby is called Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.

Other ladies he has dated include actress Maggie Grace, Megan Auld, and the Bulgarian-Canadian actress Nina Dobrev. Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev's relationship spanned three years.

Career & rise to fame

Being an active and athletic kid, Ian loved outdoor activities such as horse riding and soccer. While growing up, he was always fascinated with the world of show business. That explains his interest in modelling at an early age.

He started modelling at the tender age of 10. During the time, he earned awards and accolades as a supermodel. However, he did not rest into his career until he bagged the role of Hamilton Fleming in a spin-off series of Dawson's Creek titled Young Americans.

In 2004, he featured in Lost, a cult TV series where he played Boon Carlyle. He only appeared in the first twenty episodes of the series, which gained him a massive following and exposed his acting skills to the public.

In 2009, he appeared in The Tournament, an American film where he appeared as an assassin. He was later cast for the show The Vampire Diaries, which opened incredible doors for his career. His acting skills and prowess were praised, and he won numerous awards for the role. Some of the awards he won are the Teen's Choice Awards and People's Choice Awards.

In October 2012, Ian was cast in the film Time Framed. Then, in April 2018, he was cast in the role of Dr Luther Swann as a series in the Netflix science fiction-horror series V Wars. The series premiered on December 5, 2019, and was cancelled in March 2020.

Charity works

Besides acting and modelling, he is actively engaged in philanthropic work. He was always expressed his concern about global warming and the depletion of natural resources. This led him to initiate the Ian Somerhalder Foundation, in 2008, for environmental conservation and creating awareness about protecting the environment.

Besides, he also supports the Love Letter to the South, a charity organisation that renovates the Katrina hurricane-affected areas across America.

1998: Celebrity

2001: Life as a House

2002: Changing Hearts

2002: The Rules of Attraction

2004: In Enemy Hands

2004: The Old Man and the Studio

2006: National Lampoon's TV: The Movie

2006: Pulse

2006: The Sensation of Sight

2008: The Lost Samaritan

2009: Wake

2009: The Tournament

2010: How to Make Love to a Woman

2013: Caught On Tape

2013: Time Framed

2014: The Anomaly

TV shows

1997: The Big Easy

1999: Now and Again

2000: Young Americans

2001: Anatomy of a Hate Crime

2002: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

2002: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

2003: CSI: Miami

2004: Fearless

2004–2007; 2010: Lost

2004: Smallville

2007: Marco Polo

2007: Tell Me You Love Me

2008: Lost City Raiders

2009: Fireball

2009–2017: The Vampire Diaries

2014: Years of Living Dangerously

2019: V Wars

2020: Kiss the Ground

Awards

2002: Young Hollywood Awards for the category Exciting New Face

2006: Screen Actors Guild Award for the category of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

2011: Teen Choice Awards

2012 Teen Choice Awards for the category of Choice TV Actor Fantasy/Sci-Fi and Choice

2012: Fright Night Awards category of Favorite Male TV/Movie Vampire.

2014: Young Hollywood Awards

2015: Teen Choice Award for Choice TV: Liplock

Net worth

The American actor and model has a net worth of $12 million. He has gained his wealth primarily from his acting and modelling career. He also attributes his success to his loving wife, Nikki. Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed have collaborated to building their value.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Ian Somerhalder's net worth, age, career, family, and more. He has won the hearts of millions of people through his ever-brightening acting skills. Briefly.co.za wishes him the very best in his career and life endeavours.

