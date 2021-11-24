Who is Jennette McCurdy? Age, married, songs, movies, profiles, net worth

Jennette McCurdy is a producer, director, singer, and actress mainly recognised for her role as Sam in the iconic Nickelodeon show iCarly. Her funny, witty uncaring persona onscreen is miles away from her real life, which has been a massive struggle. She recently made headlines after coming clean about her eating disorders and her mothers emotional and sexual abuse.

Jennette McCurdy had a tough childhood, and despite becoming a famous teen, she struggled a lot. Jennette has also quit acting for good. Why did she leave? What was her beef with Ariana Grande? How old is Jennette McCurdy? Get the gist here.

Jennette McCurdy's profiles

Real name: Jennette Michelle Faye McCurdy

Jennette Michelle Faye McCurdy Date of birth: 26th June 1992

26th June 1992 Jennette McCurdy's age: 29 years in 2021

29 years in 2021 Place of birth: Long Beach, LA, California, U.S.

Long Beach, LA, California, U.S. Jennette McCurdy's parents: Debra and Mark McCurdy

Debra and Mark McCurdy Siblings: Marcus, Scott, and Dustin McCurdy

Marcus, Scott, and Dustin McCurdy Occupation: Singer-songwriter. actress, filmmaker

Singer-songwriter. actress, filmmaker Years active: 2000–present

2000–present Musical career genres: Country, country pop

Country, country pop Labels: Capitol Nashville, EMI

Capitol Nashville, EMI Website: jennettemccurdy.com

jennettemccurdy.com Pets: 3 dogs and 2 turtles

3 dogs and 2 turtles Zodiac: Cancer

Cancer Height: 5'2"

5'2" Jennette McCurdy's boyfriend: Unknown

Early Life

Jennette was born on 26th June 1992 in Long Beach, in Los Angeles, California. Her mom, Debra McCurdy, had high hopes for her daughter to become a child star. She has three older brothers, Marcus, Scott, and Dustin. She has described her situation growing up as a dysfunctional Mormon childhood.

When Jennette was only 3 years old, her mother discovered that she had breast cancer and had to undergo several treatments and surgeries. By the time she was 10, Jennette was the breadwinner of their household because she had a thriving acting career.

Career

Jennette began acting at 8 years old in 2000 on Mad TV. Since her first show, she has appeared in several critically acclaimed TV shows and movies such as Malcolm in the Middle, Zoey 101, The Penguins of Madagascar, and others. 5 years into her acting career, she was nominated for Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Television Series for her portrayal of Hailey Campos in Strong Medicine.

Nickelodeon and singing

Despite having significant success so early in her career, things completely changed for the young actress after landing a starring role in the Nickelodeon show iCarly in 2007. She maintained her part in the show until its end in 2012. After its first season, iCarly became one of Nickelodeon's top shows, so much so that a reboot was announced in 2021.

A year after joining iCarly, McCurdy announced that she was working on releasing music, where part of the income from the songs was to be used in philanthropy. In 2009, she signed to record label Capitol Nashville. Jennette McCurdy's songs first radio single Not That Far Away was released a year later.

After iCarly, she landed another major role as Sam in Sam and Cat, 2013. She starred alongside a fellow celebrity Ariana Grande. The show, however, did not last long, and it has been speculated that the reason is that Ariana was paid a lot more than Jennette was.

Does Jennette McCurdy have a twin? Not in real life. However, in Sam and Cat, she played the role of having an identical twin sister.

Directing

In 2018, McCurdy launched her career as a film director with a short film, Kenny. She has released 3 more movies; The Grave, The McCurdys, and Strong Independent Women. Another controversial show of hers released in 2020 is titled I'm Glad My Mom Died. In 2021 she announced that she intends on leaving acting for good because she is embarrassed because of her previous roles.

Some of Jennette McCurdy's movies and TV shows include:

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Breaking Dawn

Judging Amy

The Last Virgin in LA

Little Bitches

Victorious

Robot Chicken

Between

Personal life

Jennette grew up in a church but left her childhood religion because she had significant issues with their doctrine. When she turned 6, her mom, Debra, became obsessed with the idea of turning her daughter into a star. Debbie became focused on Jennette's looks, bleaching her hair and teeth when she was only 10.

Health concerns and abuse

Why isn't Jennette McCurdy in the new iCarly? At only 11, Debra taught her daughter how to count calories, and by the time she was in iCarly, she had fully-fledged anorexia. She later developed several eating disorders, which advanced into bulimia. She has also revealed her struggles with OCD. All of these memories made it difficult for her to take up a role in the reboot of the show.

In October 2021, Jennette alleged both sexual and emotional abuse from her mom. Her mother would regularly check her breasts and vagina, she also wouldn't let her bathe on her own until she was 17! After her mother died in 2013, she rebelled, but this freedom resulted in alcohol addiction and bulimia. She revealed to the HuffPost about these issues.

I became even more fixated on food and my body. I monitored every bite I took. I exercised obsessively. I measured my thighs with a measuring tape every night before bed.

Jennette McCurdy's net worth

Celebrity net worth places her net worth at $3.5 million, which is impressive since she has not yet clocked 30 years. Since leaving acting, her income primarily comes from her writing and directing work.

Jennette McCurdy knows how to turn lemons into lemonade; her pure grit and drive helped her overcome her eating disorders and alcohol addiction. She truly is an inspiration.

