Two of Nigeria’s biggest musicians, Burna Boy and Wizkid, were recently recognised in South America after getting recognised by popular Brazilian award, BreakTudo.

The Grammy-winning African singers were two of those nominated for a BreakTudo award.

BreakTudo recently released its nomination list and the Nigerian stars were named under the International Collaboration category for their song titled Ginger.

Top Nigrian stars Wizkid and Burna Boy nominated by Brazilian award.

They were nominated alongside Topic x Bebe Rexha (Chain My Heart), Doja Cat and Sza (Kiss Me More), Bad Bunny and Rosalía (La Noche de Anoche), SICKOTOY, Elvana Gjata and INNA (PAPA) , The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber (Stay), Cardi B and Normani (Wild Side), J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy (UN DIA).

Wizkid and Burna Boy’s Ghanaian colleague, Shatta Wale, was also nominated under the Global Artist category alongside other international singers such as Thalia, Troye Sivan, Calum Scott, IU and Machine Gun Kelly.

MTV VMA: Africa’s Wizkid, Shatta Wale bag nominations for collaborations with Beyonce on 'Black Is King'

Briefly News previously reported that African music stars Wizkid and Shatta Wale have made their fans and supporters proud as they managed to snag spots in the 2021 MTV Video Music Award nominations.

The Made in Lagos singer was nominated alongside Beyonce, her daughter Blue Ivy and SAINt JHN for their efforts on the music video for Black Skin Girl, a single off the Black is King album, Billboard reports.

Shatta Wale, on the other hand, was nominated alongside Beyonce for the Already music video in the Best Art Direction category that is also from the widely acclaimed Black is King album.

Bet Awards 2021: Burna Boy wins Best International Act for the 3rd time

Singer Burna Boy continues to make Nigeria proud as he recently bagged the Best International Act at the recently-concluded BET Awards.

The BET Awards is an American award show that was established to celebrate African Americans in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment over the past year.

