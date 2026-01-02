A four-seater light aircraft crashed in the Ferreira area, just outside Bloemfontein, in the Free State, on 2 January 2026

First responders had to determine how many people were aboard the aircraft after the pilot's body was found

The public was urged to avoid the area, as they unintentionally blocked medical services from accessing the scene

One person was killed in a light aircraft crash outside Bloemfontein in the Free State. Image: @_ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

FREE STATE – Tragedy struck in the Free State, Bloemfontein, as a pilot was killed in a light aircraft crash. The crash occurred on 2 January 2026, in the Ferreira area, just outside Bloemfontein.

Investigations are currently underway into the cause of the fatal crash.

Four-seater aircraft crashes outside Bloemfontein

According to emergency medical service officials, one person was found deceased at the scene of the wreckage of a four-seater aircraft.

Officials from VR MED, Life EMS, Fire and Rescue, FireOps, Fidelity Fire, Netcare and Trauma Response Africa first attempted to confirm whether there were other passengers on board. It was later determined that the pilot was the sole occupant.

First responders also urged members of the public not to visit the scene, as medical services were being blocked by members of the public near the crash site.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Source: Briefly News