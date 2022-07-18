Who is Lavaxgrll? Age, family, height, OnlyFans, career, profiles, net worth

Lavaxgrll is a social media sensation, model, accountant and gamer. She has attracted thousands of followers to her social media platforms, where she shares eye-catching photos of her gorgeous body. Lavaxgrll's biography unpacks information about her age, height, family, OnlyFans account, career and net worth.

Lavaxgrll is known to her fans for her demeanour and how energetic she is. She is cautious about her body and physique, which her fans consider appealing. Her confidence speaks volumes about her personality and she is proud of sharing her craft. Since joining OnlyFans her net worth has experienced an increase.

Lavaxgrll's profiles

Real name Mariah Nickname Lavagirl aka Lavaxgrll Gender Female Famous for Social media celebrity & TikTok star Date of birth 19th February 2000 Age 22 years (As of July 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthday 19th February Birthplace Mexico Home town Mexico Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Religion Christian Nationality Mexican Ethnicity White Eye colour Blue Hair colour Dark brown Height in cm 165 cm Height in feet 5'5" Weight in kg 55 kg Weight in pounds 121 lbs Body measurements 36-26-42 inches Shoe size 4 (UK) Occupation TikTok star, Instagram influencer, social media personality, model and professional accountant Marital status Single Twitch Instagram TikTok Twitter OnlyFans YouTube Gamer Instagram @lavaxgrll Hobbies Art, content creation, make up, gaming

Lavaxgrll's real name

As a young social media sensation, Lavaxgrll is careful to conceal her tracks and private information. Therefore, not much is known about her identity apart from the snippets she has shared on social media platforms. Her real name is Mariah, the name her close friends and family identify her with.

Lavaxgrll's age

Mariah was born on 19th January 2000 in Mexico. Therefore, as of July 2022, she is 22 years old.

Lavaxgrll's family

Even though Mariah shares her craft with her fans on different social media platforms, she is hesitant about disclosing details about her family. Therefore, it is not easy to establish who her parents are and whether she has any siblings.

Lavaxgrll's boyfriend

Mariah is insinuated to be in a romantic relationship. However, her partner's identity remains a mystery. Nonetheless, she is always teasing fans on social media.

For instance, in one of her Twitter posts, she hinted at going on a date with her boyfriend. In the post, she shared a snippet of their conversation. However, she has been careful not to reveal his identity or share his photo.

Lavaxgrll's career

Mariah began her career on the Twitch platform, where she gained a massive following. She later created an Instagram account where she consistently shares her picturesque photos. Her numbers ballooned over time, and currently, she has more than 140,000 on the platform.

She also created a TikTok account where she shares short videos. She has over 250,000 followers and over 5 million likes on the platform. Mariah is also on Twitter, where she enjoys a following of more than 27,00 people as of 18 July 2022.

Mariah also has a YouTube account where she shares videos. Her videos have thousands of views, and she is known for her hilarious commentary. She has accumulated 2.72k subscribers. According to her description on her OnlyFans account, she is a full-time accountant and part-time gamer.

Lavaxgrll’s height

Lavaxgrll's body has attracted hundreds of thousands of fans to her social media platforms. She stands at 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 55 kg. Her body measurements are 36-27-37 inches.

Lavaxgrll's OnlyFans

Besides modelling and being a social media influencer, Mariah is also an adult content creator. She shares her content on OnlyFans. She has more than 200 posts on the platform.

Lavaxgrll's net worth

As a social media personality, anyone would expect she is coining it. Mariah is a Jack of all trades. Even though she has monetized her social media platforms, most of her income comes from her career as an accountant.

Mariah is also intimated to earn a significant income from gaming. Her Instagram account equally fetches her income through endorsements. Mariah's net worth is still a mystery.

It takes more than courage to venture into adult content creation. Lavaxgrll is passionate about the career and shares her craft unprovoked. At her age, she is making a killing career-wise.

